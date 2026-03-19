St. Kitts welcomes over 10,000 cruise visitors in one day as tourism surge continues 

The massive vessel Brilliant Lady, which was on a nine-day Red Hot Sailing Club voyage, arrived in St. Kitts from Antigua with 245 passengers.

St. Kitts and Nevis: It was another bustling day at Port Zante, St. Kitts as over 10,371 passengers from four cruise ships arrived in the island on Tuesday, said the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority. SCASPA said that they are committed to facilitating safe, efficient and seamless operations as it continues to welcome the world to the destination.

According to the information, the massive vessel Brilliant Lady which was on a nine day around trip Red Hot Sailing Club Voyage arrived from Antigua with 2,4-5 passengers and left St. Kitts for the Bimini Islands in The Bahamas.

With 2,171 passengers the AIDASol which is on 29 days one-way from the Dominican Republic arrived from St Maarten and departed late afternoon. The cruise will now make stops in Guadeloupe, Saint Lucia, St Vincent, Barbados, Martinique, Dominica and Antigua, three areas in Canary Islands; Mederia and Lisbon, Portugal and France arriving in Hamburg, Germany on April 12.

Grand Princess is on its way to Dominica with its 2,740 passengers. Celebrity Eclipse on an 8-day round trip Antigua, St. Maarten, and San Juan, Puerto Rico with 3,055 passengers stops in Antigua, San Juan and the Dominican Republic before returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Most of the 10,371 passengers and scores of off-duty crew members came ashore and participated in several scheduled tours and activities.

As the cruise season continues in St. Kitts and Nevis till April, the season is anticipated to be highly active with tourism officials expecting more than one million passengers and around 13 maiden calls to the island. A major highlight of the season was the inaugural call of Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas on 23 October 2025, which brought over 7,000 guests.

February and March 2026 are exceptionally busy months, with roughly 64 arrivals scheduled for February and 68 calls expected in March which will bring over 130,000 visitors in this month alone.

With the expected arrivals, the officials are looking forward to a highly successful cruise season 2025-2026, marking a major boost for the entire sector and everyone involved.