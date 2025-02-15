West Indies Champs: Mikyle Louis scores fourth first-class test century at Warner Park

St Kitts and Nevis: Mikyle Louis from St Kitts and Nevis scored his fourth first-class century at Warner Park during the West Indies Championships. He played for Leeward Islands Hurricanes and scored 100 against Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, delivering a great performance on his home ground.

In the test match, Leeward Islands finished the third day without loss of any wicket due to the 220-run opening partnership of Louis with Kadeem Henry. The day also marked the maiden century for Henry who supported Louis and the team to reach the score in the match against Trinidad and Tobago.

The partnership shattered many records in test cricket including two 152-run opening stands by Montcin Hodge and Kieran Powell in the respective years of 2020 and 2022. The partnership also went closer to the record of 290-run partnership between Richie Richardson and Livingstone Lawrence in 1984, adding another significant chapter in the cricket history of the Hurricane.

Louis lit up the innings by hitting 13 fours and two sixes, while Henry completed his maiden first-class test century with 11 fours and three sixes. The former made 110 runs off 210 deliveries, while the latter made 100 runs off 322 deliveries.

Wishes have been poured on the achievement secured by Mikyle Louis on his home ground where he made his team win the game. Netizens said that this was a great milestone and congratulated his family for the day.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also hailed his performance and lauded him for representing St Kitts and Nevis on several global stages.

In June 2024, Mikyle Louis was named in the squad for the test cricket series between West Indies and England. PM Drew congratulated him for being the first Kittitian to have been selected in the Windies cricket team.

Now, the match will resume at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday (February 15, 2025).