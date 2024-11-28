Thursday, 28th November 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

KFC opens 41st outlet in Jamaica, $220M investment brings jobs to Christiana

This marks the 41st KFC outlet locations on the island with Christiana being the 27th restaurant located outside of the Kingston Metropolitan Area.

Thursday, 28th November 2024

American fast food restaurant chain, KFC, also known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, has opened another outlet in Jamaica in Christiana, Manchester. The branch opened its doors to public officially on Sunday.  

This marks the 41st KFC outlet locations on the island with Christiana being the 27th restaurant located outside of the Kingston Metropolitan Area. 

According to the information by the Restaurant of Jamaica, a whopping $220 million were spent to construct the new KFC restaurant in this location.  

The ROJ described the store as a significant investment in the continued expansion of the brand across Jamaica which has also created 40 new jobs and boosted the local economy.  

Marketing Manager at KFC Jamaica, Andrei Roper also called the opening of this brand a huge milestone as it showcases the ever increasing demand for this brand in Jamaica. Roper also presented a package to Lemar Pealing who was the first customer to arrive at the KFC’s new Christiana restaurant. 

He added that the team is delighted to bring the finger lickin’ good KFC experience to the vibrant community of Christiana in Manchester and surrounding areas such as Spalding.  

Roper noted that he is especially excited to create several job opportunities for locals and the expansion into Christiana is a testament to the fast-food chain’s commitment to investing in local community as well as to make delicious meals accessible to everyone on the island.  

He said that the KFC is excited to become an integral part in this new location and the response they are receiving is already overwhelming. 

KFC’s increasing demand among locals in Jamaica 

As the development was announced, there was a wave of excitement among the locals with people taking to Facebook to express their satisfaction over the opening of this new branch.  

A user named Gage Matson said that he was glad because the closest one to him was an hour drive long while another user Brandon Lee claimed, “KFC -Jamaica's true national Dish.” 

A user named Nannyville also noted that he has travelled the world and tried KFC and no KFC in the world tasted as great, delicious and amazing as the KFC in Jamaica.  

Another user Ras said, “Only in Jamaica you can take a woman out for a date and go to KFC. If you do that in any other country you definitely stay single.” 

People have at various times said that KFC in Jamaica tastes better than other KFCs in the world because it uses local chickens and Jamaican spices. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Ambrose George appointed as Dominica’s new ambassador to Venezuela

Thursday, 28th November 2024

Lilian Chaterjee.
Uncategorised

Canada's ambassador to CARICOM talks to WIC News

Thursday, 28th November 2024

Uncategorised

Bolivia's Morales visits Cuba for medical appointment

Thursday, 28th November 2024

Uncategorised

PAHO urges northern hemisphere countries to prepare for heatwaves

Thursday, 28th November 2024

Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda's Ambassador urges US to seek extension of WTO waiver...

Thursday, 28th November 2024

Mark Brantley calls school fire a wilful attack on students, teachers and support staff
Uncategorised

Mark Brantley calls school fire a wilful attack on students, teachers and...

Thursday, 28th November 2024

The travel advisory has been levelled to Level 4.
Uncategorised

"Do not travel to St Lucia," US warns its citizens

Thursday, 28th November 2024

Former cricket Captain David Holford dies at 82
Uncategorised

Former cricket Captain David Holford dies at 82

Thursday, 28th November 2024