Jamaica Food and Drink Festival to celebrate decade of culinary excellence from Nov 7-10

Jamaica: The highly anticipated Jamaica Food and Drink Festival is turning 10 this year, marking a decade of culinary excellence. This four day festival will be held from November 7 to 10, 2024 at Market Street.



While announcing the development on its official Facebook account, the Tourism officials of Jamaica remarked, “Prepare your palate for an unforgettable journey at the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival, November 7-10, 2024! Let’s celebrate the essence of Jamaican cuisine together.”



The festival will allow food enthusiasts to explore Jamaica’s buzzing culinary scene with the four-day epicurean undertaking that tantalizes taste buds and delights all four senses.

While details regarding the 2024 lineup haven’t been unveiled yet, people can anticipate exciting announcements which will promise an unforgettable Jamaican culinary journey at the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival.



Notably, Visa International is the presenting sponsor of the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival. During the official press conference of the festival’s launch, Marketing Senior Director for Visa in the Caribbean and Central America, Waldemar Cordero, expressed his excitement about this milestone.



He said that the team is proud to have been part of the journey over the past six years and this festival is not just about food but about celebrating the rich culture and incredible talent of Jamaica.



He further emphasised that his team believes in what this festival stands for as it is an amazing platform to showcase the culinary brilliance of Jamaica and his team wants to help elevate that.



The previous editions of this famous Caribbean food festival featured events that brought together gourmands from across the world to sample mouthwatering local and international cuisine. Last year’s festival showcased the bustling Meet Street which is a vibrant marketplace that overflowed with more than 60 vendors offering various eateries and other local goods.



This year also, several local vendors will get a chance to showcase their products and make them reach hundreds and thousands of families in Jamaica who will be visiting the four-day festival.