Winair collabs with Caribbean Food Festivals to offer travellers a culinary adventure this October and November

In celebration of World Food Day, Winair is thrilled to announce its partnership with four exceptional Caribbean food festivals, which will offer travellers the culinary journey of a lifetime.



While inviting foodies across the world the air carrier noted, "We're flying you to some of the Caribbean's most delicious food festivals this October and November! Satisfy your culinary cravings and discover local and international flavours at various venues."



This October and November, foodies will get the opportunity to indulge in the most deleterious cuisine of the region while experiencing its rich cultural heritage and stunning island landscapes. The convenient flight schedules of WINAIR will ensure a seamless travel experience to travellers.





The festivals with which the airline has partnered are as follows:

1. Festival de la Gastronomie – November 11-22, 2024

(Saint Martin, French side)

Celebrating the rich culinary heritage of French Saint Martin, this festival brings together local chefs and international talents for gourmet dinners, cooking classes, and market tours focusing on French Caribbean cuisine.

2. Sint Maarten Flavors Festival – All of November 2024

(Sint Maarten)

This month-long culinary event invites locals and visitors to experience a variety of dishes at participating restaurants, highlighting local and international flavours. It showcases the island's best cuisine, with exclusive festival menus at attractive prices.

3. Saint Barthélemy Gourmet Festival – November 5-10, 2024

(Saint Barthélemy)

This prestigious event brings Michelin-starred chefs from around the world to collaborate with local restaurants, offering a fusion of world-class gastronomy with Caribbean flair in the luxurious setting of Saint Barthélemy.

4. Barbados Food & Rum Festival – October 24-27, 2024

(Barbados)

A celebration of the island's culinary excellence and rich rum heritage, with events like rum tastings, culinary demonstrations, and fine dining experiences by top chefs.



The airline added that interested individuals can book their flight tickets at the earliest through Winair's official website in order to experience the mouthwatering cuisine and treat their taste buds to the Caribbean's best culinary celebrations.