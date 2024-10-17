Friday, 18th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Winair collabs with Caribbean Food Festivals to offer travellers a culinary adventure this October and November

The convenient flight schedules of WINAIR will ensure a seamless travel experience to travellers.

Thursday, 17th October 2024

In celebration of World Food Day, Winair is thrilled to announce its partnership with four exceptional Caribbean food festivals, which will offer travellers the culinary journey of a lifetime.

While inviting foodies across the world the air carrier noted, "We're flying you to some of the Caribbean's most delicious food festivals this October and November! Satisfy your culinary cravings and discover local and international flavours at various venues."

This October and November, foodies will get the opportunity to indulge in the most deleterious cuisine of the region while experiencing its rich cultural heritage and stunning island landscapes. The convenient flight schedules of WINAIR will ensure a seamless travel experience to travellers. 

The festivals with which the airline has partnered are as follows:

1. Festival de la Gastronomie – November 11-22, 2024

(Saint Martin, French side)
Celebrating the rich culinary heritage of French Saint Martin, this festival brings together local chefs and international talents for gourmet dinners, cooking classes, and market tours focusing on French Caribbean cuisine.

2. Sint Maarten Flavors Festival – All of November 2024 

(Sint Maarten)
This month-long culinary event invites locals and visitors to experience a variety of dishes at participating restaurants, highlighting local and international flavours. It showcases the island's best cuisine, with exclusive festival menus at attractive prices.

3. Saint Barthélemy Gourmet Festival – November 5-10, 2024 

(Saint Barthélemy)
This prestigious event brings Michelin-starred chefs from around the world to collaborate with local restaurants, offering a fusion of world-class gastronomy with Caribbean flair in the luxurious setting of Saint Barthélemy.

4. Barbados Food & Rum Festival – October 24-27, 2024 

(Barbados)
A celebration of the island's culinary excellence and rich rum heritage, with events like rum tastings, culinary demonstrations, and fine dining experiences by top chefs.

The airline added that interested individuals can book their flight tickets at the earliest through Winair's official website in order to experience the mouthwatering cuisine and treat their taste buds to the Caribbean's best culinary celebrations.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda vibes add Caribbean flavour to London bar

Thursday, 17th October 2024

Allen Chastanet.
Uncategorised

PM Chastanet re-elected as political leader of UWP

Thursday, 17th October 2024

Uncategorised

Liburd slams wage increase for sanitary workers from EC$381 to EC$384 per...

Thursday, 17th October 2024

Haitian migrants at the Coast Guard Base at Bird Rock on Wednesday night
Uncategorised

Some Haitian migrants traveled from homeland, others joined in Dominica:...

Thursday, 17th October 2024

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Mia Mottley on resounding victory
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Mia Mottley on resounding victory

Thursday, 17th October 2024

Renequa Rainford- a twelve-year-old from Westmeade, Bridgeport
Uncategorised

A twelve-year old gone missing in Jamaica, high-alert issued

Thursday, 17th October 2024

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit with locals (PC: Facebook @Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Roosevelt Skerrit named among top 5 Most Influential, Impactful Leaders o...

Thursday, 17th October 2024

Saint Lucia Tourism offers special giveaway at Nobel Laureate Festival PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia Tourism offers chance to win dream holiday at Nobel Laureate...

Thursday, 17th October 2024