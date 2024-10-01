St. Kitts and Nevis gears up for World Food Day 2024 with week-long celebrations

This year it is being celebrated under the theme of "Right to foods for a better life and a better future."

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Agriculture of St Kitts and Nevis is all set to commemorate the World Food Day which is celebrated globally on October 16, 2024.

The Ministry unveiled an exciting week of activities to mark this occasion and invited everyone to be part of it. “Join the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources for a week-long celebration in recognition of World Food Day, highlighting the importance of agriculture and fisheries in our food system and communities,” it outlined through its Facebook page.



The activities will kick off on October 12, 2024 with a SPACS Agricultural Fair at 1 pm followed by a church service on Sunday, October 13 as well as the Minister’s address. On Monday, there will be a high schools education and awareness.

The celebrations will continue throughout the week till October 18 during which Eat Local Fair, Fish Fry and Competition as well as Prize Giving Ceremony will also be held.



All these activities will bring huge excitement for farmers and agricultural enthusiasts looking forward to celebrating the thing they love.





The complete schedule of World Food Day Week of Activities in St Kitts and Nevis is as follows:

Saturday, October 12

SPACS Agricultural Fair – 1 pm



Sunday, October 13

Church Service at Tabemacle House of Deliverance New Testament Church of God – 10 am

Minister’s Address – 7 30 pm



Monday, October 14

High Schools Education and Awareness: Fish Pot Making Training and Fish Processing and Farm Production and Agro Processing (9 am to 1 pm)



Tuesday, October 15

Beach Aerobics in collaboration with the department of youth empowerment, aging and disabilities (6 am to 7 30 am)

Cabinet Coastal Patrol – 10 am

Squid Training with Fishers – 8 am to 4 pm



Wednesday, October 16

Eat Local Fair at Independence Square – 11 30 am to 3 pm

Panel Discussion on In-Focus – 1 pm



Thursday, October 17

Agro Processing and Eat Local Awareness Dialogue – 9 am

Children Home Handover and Planting Ceremony – 10 am

Farmers and Fishers Prize Giving Ceremony – 5 pm



Friday, October 18

Prison Farm Revitalization Initiative – 9 am

St Christopher Outreach Luncheon – 10 am

Fish Fry and Competition at Old Road Fisheries Complex – 5 30 pm