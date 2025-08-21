CPL 2025 8th Match Highlights: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Win by 12 Runs

WIC News is reporting live from Warner Park, St Kitts, where the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are taking on the Barbados Royals in the eighth match of CPL 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: The eighth match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 is being played at the at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 21. The encounter will be between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) and Barbados Royals (BR).

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is at the fourth position the points table, after losing three of their last four matches and only winning one match which was CPL 2025 opener. However, Barbados Royals are currently at the bottom of the CPL 2025 points table, after losing their opening match.

CPL 2025: SKNP vs BR Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Andre Fletcher(w), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Navian Bidaisee, Jason Holder(c), Jyd Goolie, Dominic Drakes, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Evin Lewis, Jeremiah Louis, Alick Athanaze, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher

Barbados Royals

Quinton de Kock(w), Brandon King, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Sams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Johann Layne, Kofi James, Arab Gul Momand, Zishan Motara

Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates of 8th match of CPL 2025.