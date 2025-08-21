CPL 2025 8th Match Highlights: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Win by 12 Runs
St Kitts and Nevis: The eighth match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 is being played at the at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on August 21. The encounter will be between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) and Barbados Royals (BR).
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots is at the fourth position the points table, after losing three of their last four matches and only winning one match which was CPL 2025 opener. However, Barbados Royals are currently at the bottom of the CPL 2025 points table, after losing their opening match.
CPL 2025: SKNP vs BR Squads
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Andre Fletcher(w), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Navian Bidaisee, Jason Holder(c), Jyd Goolie, Dominic Drakes, Naseem Shah, Waqar Salamkheil, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Evin Lewis, Jeremiah Louis, Alick Athanaze, Ashmead Nedd, Leniko Boucher
Barbados Royals
Quinton de Kock(w), Brandon King, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Daniel Sams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eathan Bosch, Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Johann Layne, Kofi James, Arab Gul Momand, Zishan Motara
Latest Updates
August 22, 2025 at 2:39 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match: Patriots Overpower Royals in Thrilling 12-Run Victory
The Patriots put in a complete team performance to secure a 12-run win in a magnificent encounter. After posting a competitive total of 174, they backed it up with a strong bowling display. The Royals got off to a promising start with King and Quinton finding early boundaries, but both openers fell after settling in.
Alleyne and Kofi James then built a steady partnership to keep the chase alive, though James was dismissed for 16. Alleyne held firm with a well-made 42 but couldn't see his team through.
Skipper Powell added 21 before being dismissed. As the pressure mounted, Jason Holder turned the tide with a brilliant spell, claiming key wickets at crucial moments. Although sams threatened a late comeback with two huge sixes, Holder held his nerve and picked up the final wicket to seal the victory for the Patriots. It was a disciplined effort in all departments, helping the Patriots edge past the Royals in a thrilling finish.
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Win by 12 Runs
The Patriots hold their nerve to bowl out the Royals and clinch victory by 12 runs. Despite late resistance, the Royals fell short in their chase of 175 as the Patriots’ bowlers delivered under pressure to secure an important win.
While everyone thought Royals will win this match because of their initial performance in the 2nd innings but the Patriots came back to the form, winning the 2nd match at the home ground.
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Royals All Out, Warrican Falls as Patriots Seal Victory
Jomel Warrican is dismissed as the final wicket, ending the Royals’ chase. The Patriots complete a dramatic win, bowling out the Royals before they could reach the 175 targets in a nail-biting contest.
August 22, 2025 at 2:27 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Simmonds Fights Back with Boundary and Six, Royals Need 15 off 12
Ramon Simmonds keeps the Royals alive in the chase, striking a crucial four and a six. The equation now stands at 15 runs required from 13 balls while the Patriots are still searching for the final breakthrough.
The google meter is also changing constantly as the nail biting match heads into its final moments.
August 22, 2025 at 2:25 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Another Wicket! Bosch Bowled in 18th Over, Royals at 150-9
Eathan Bosch is bowled at 17.3, and the Royals are now nine down for 150. With wickets tumbling rapidly, their chase of 175 is hanging by a thread as the Patriots edge closer to sealing the match.
Ramon Simmonds has joined the crease now with Jamel Warrican with Royals still needing 25 runs in 14 balls.
August 22, 2025 at 2:20 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Double Blow for Royals in 17th Over, Sams and Young Out
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots turn the game with two wickets in quick succession during the 17th over. Daniel Sams is dismissed first, followed immediately by Nyeem Young on the very next ball.
The Royals collapse further, leaving their chase of 175 in deep trouble. They now need 28 runs in 19 balls in their chase of 175.
August 22, 2025 at 2:08 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Powell Falls for 21, Royals in Trouble after 15th Over
Rovman Powell is dismissed after scoring 21 runs from 15 balls, and the Royals lose another key wicket. The chase of 175 has become more difficult as the Patriots continue to strike at crucial moments.
The Royals still need 49 runs in 33 balls with Daniel Sams joining Eathan Bosch on the crease. The Google Meter’s win probability has also shifted in favour of Patriots now.
August 22, 2025 at 2:03 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Alleyne Departs, Royals Lose Key Wicket in 14th Over
Kadeem Alleyne’s innings comes to an end, a big setback for the Royals in their chase of 175. His wicket shifts the momentum back towards the Patriots as the Royals lose another crucial batter in the middle overs.
The Royals now stand at 119 with five wickets down and they need 57 runs in 38 balls in their chase of 175 against Patriots.
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Rutherford Catch Out Right After Smashing Six, Patriots Fight Back
Sherfane Rutherford is dismissed for 8 runs off 6 balls after his ball was caught by Evin Lewis, giving the Patriots a vital breakthrough. The Royals slip further in their chase as the Patriots claw their way back into the game with timely wickets.
This wicket has given much needed hope to the Patriots as Royals are down to 98-4 in their chase of 175 runs.
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Royals 92-3 at Halfway Mark
The Royals reach 92-3 after 10 overs in their chase of 175. With Kadeem Alleyne holding firm at the crease, the batting side will look to build partnerships in the second half of the innings to keep the momentum going.
The Google Meter as of now shows a win probability for Royals at a whopping 87% while the same for Patriots is just 13%
August 22, 2025 at 1:35 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Kofi James Bowled in 9th Over, Royals Three Down
Kofi James is bowled in the 9th over, handing the Patriots a crucial breakthrough. The Royals now lose their third wicket as the chase of 175 faces a setback after a strong start.
He is leaving to the podium with 16 runs in 9 balls. The Royals now need 95 runs in 70 balls in the chase against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Joining the crease now is left-handed batsman Sherfane Rutherford who has a strike rate of 146.33 and has played over 100 matches.
August 22, 2025 at 1:32 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Royals Power to 78-2 After Explosive 8th Over
An action-packed 8th over saw Kadeem Alleyne smashes a six and a four, while Kofi James added another six to the tally. The Royals move to 78-2, needing 97 runs from 72 balls as the chase gains strong momentum.
August 22, 2025 at 1:22 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Brandon King Falls for 22, Royals Two Down
Brandon King is dismissed in the 6th over after scoring 22 runs from 17 balls. He was caught by Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Jason Holder, leaving the Royals two wickets down in their chase of 175.
The Royals now stand at 49-2 with one ball remaining in the powerplay. Kofi James has joined Kadeem Alleyne on the crease.
August 22, 2025 at 1:20 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Royals Counterattack with Two Fours and a Six, 5 Overs Done
The Royals finish the 5th over in style with two boundaries and a six, keeping the chase on track. Brandon King and Kadeem Alleyne are at the crease and are to build a strong partnership as they push towards the target of 175.
Kings now stand at 45 runs with one ticket down at the end of the fifth over and they need 130 runs in 90 balls to win this match.
August 22, 2025 at 1:14 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Energetic Fan Spotted as ‘CPL Fan of the Match’
The cameras caught an enthusiastic supporter in the stands who earned the title of CPL Fan of the Match. With vibrant energy and nonstop cheering, she kept the crowd alive and was also honoured with a 500 USD cheque.
The female looked excited as she was seen dancing and shouting on the top of her voice.
August 22, 2025 at 1:10 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Royals Lose First Wicket, de Kock Falls LBW
Quinton de Kock is trapped leg-before-wicket, giving the Patriots their first breakthrough. The Royals lose an early wicket in their chase of 175, putting pressure on the top order to stabilize the innings.
After the end of three overs, Royals stand at 25 runs with one wicket down. Brandon King and Kadeem Alleyne are currently on the crease.
August 22, 2025 at 1:08 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Royals Reach 25 After 3 Overs in Chase of 175
The Barbados Royals make a steady start in their chase, scoring 25 runs at the end of 3 overs. With wickets intact, they will look to build momentum as the innings progresses toward the target of 175.
August 22, 2025 at 12:53 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Barbados Royals Needs 175 Runs in 120 Balls
Barbados Royals put on a brilliant bowling display to restrict the Patriots to a competitive total of 170. The innings began positively for the Patriots, with Andre Fletcher finding early boundaries. However, Evin Lewis fell early for 9, and the top order quickly crumbled. Rossouw managed only 6, while Rizwan played a poor shot to depart for just 3.
The middle order collapsed rapidly, losing momentum. A crucial recovery partnership between Kyle Mayers and captain Jason Holder steadied the innings. Mayers scored a solid 42, while Holder provided a late boost with a rapid 38 off 21 balls. Abbas Afridi chipped in with 16 valuable runs, and Naseem Shah added a few boundaries in the final over to push the score to 170.
Ramon Simmonds starred with the ball, claiming three key wickets, while Daniel Sams supported well with two. Barbados Royals couldn't finish the innings well with the ball but will look to chase it down.
August 22, 2025 at 12:43 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Naseem Shah’s Late Sixes Lift Patriots to 174, Royals Need 175 to Win
Naseem Shah smashes two big sixes in the final over to push the Patriots’ total to 174. The last ball of the innings was nail biting as Shah hit the ball in the air, but the catch was dropped by Royals, adding two runs for Patriots.
The Barbados Royals will now need 175 runs to win the match and chase down the target against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
August 22, 2025 at 12:34 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Afridi Falls in 19th Over, Patriots Eight Down
Shaheen Afridi is dismissed in the 19th over and the Patriots are now eight wickets down. With just one over left, they are struggling to put up a big total as the Royals keep control of the game.
The Patriots now stand at 155 runs with eight wickets already down and just a single over left to complete their innings.
August 22, 2025 at 12:24 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Patriots Seven Down as Bidaisee Departs for 2
The Patriots lose another wicket as Bidaisee falls cheaply for just 2 runs. With the scoreline worsening, the Royals tighten their grip and are leaving the Patriots struggling at seven down and running out of batting options in the death overs.
Naseem Shah has now joined Abbas Afridi on the crease as Patriots stand at 136-7 at 16.2 overs.
August 22, 2025 at 12:20 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Holder Falls to Powell, Patriots at 131-6
Jason Holder is dismissed after his ball was caught by Rovman Powell as he was trying to hit a six, leaving the Patriots six down at 131 after 15.4 overs. With both Mayers and Holder back in the pavilion, the middle order now faces the challenge of pushing the score to a defendable total in the final overs.
Abbas Afridi and Navian Bidaisee are on the crease now, trying to push forward the overall score for Patriots in the remaining 24 balls.
August 22, 2025 at 12:09 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Kyle Mayers Falls Right After Hitting a Six, Out for 42
Kyle Mayers’ attacking knock comes to an end at 42 off 28 balls as he falls immediately after smashing a six. His wicket halts the Patriots’ momentum just as they were building towards a strong finish.
Hia ball was caught by Rovman Powell and Navian Bidaisee is replacing him on tje crease. The Patriots now stand at 112 with five wickets down as the match moves towards the end of its first innings.
August 22, 2025 at 12:06 AM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Mayers Launches Back-to-Back Sixes, Patriots 112-4 at 13.1
Kyle Mayers shifts the momentum with two massive sixes back-to-back, lifting the Patriots to 112-4 at 13.1 overs. His power-hitting is providing the much-needed acceleration as he and Jason Holder look to set a strong platform for the final overs.
August 21, 2025 at 11:52 PM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Patriots 73-4 at Halfway Stage, Mayers and Holder at the Crease
At the end of 10 overs, the Patriots stand at 73-4 with 10 overs left to play. After early wickets dented the top order, both Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder are now tasked with rebuilding the innings and setting a good target for Barbados Royals.
Their partnership will be crucial in setting up a competitive total as the Royals continue to keep the pressure on with disciplined bowling.
August 21, 2025 at 11:50 PM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Fletcher Falls, Patriots in Deep Trouble at 8.2
Andre Fletcher, who was the only player standing steady on the crease for Patriots, has been dismissed after his ball was caught by Kofi James at 8.2. Fletcher left the podium after hitting 25 runs in 16 balls.
“Another brilliant catch from James and Fletcher walks back to pavilion,” said the on-air announcer. Patriots now stand at 66-4 at the end of 9th over.
August 21, 2025 at 11:30 PM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Rizwan Bowled for 3, Patriots Three Down
Mohammad Rizwan’s stay at the crease ends quickly as he is bowled out for just 3 runs off 6 balls by Jamel Warrican. The Patriots now slip to three wickets down inside the Powerplay.
Kyle Mayers is now joining Andre Fletcher on the crease with the Patriots standing at 46 runs and 3 wickets down after the end of powerplay.
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Fletcher Ends 5th Over in Style, Patriots 43-2
Andre Fletcher counters the early setbacks with a show of power as he smashed a massive six followed by a boundary to close out the 5th over.
With Fletcher taking charge and Mohammad Rizwan settling in at the other end, the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots stand at 43-2 as they look to rebuild and push forward against the disciplined Royals bowling attack.
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Simmonds Strikes Again, Patriots 2 Down
Rilee Rossouw departs for 6 runs off 7 balls, caught by Kofi James at 4.1. Ramon Simmonds delivers his second breakthrough as the Patriots stumble early having now two wickets down inside the Powerplay.
Mohammad Rizwan has now joined Andre Fletcher on the crease as they look towards maintaining a partnership and giving up another wicket to Royals.
August 21, 2025 at 11:21 PM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Patriots Lose Early Wicket, 20-1 After 3 Overs
Evin Lewis falls cheaply, caught by Quinton de Kock off Ramon Simmonds in the 3rd over. The Patriots are 20-1 after 3 overs, with the Royals striking early to put pressure on the top order.
“Ramon gets his man and Lewis departs. Full length delivery outside off, Lewis wanted to drive it hard towards covers region but misplays the line, gets an outside edge of the bat towards Quinton, loud appeal but Umpire declines it, Royals call for DRS and it shows the ball has nicked a bit,” confirmed the on-air announcer.
August 21, 2025 at 11:17 PM
CPL 2025 8th Match Live: Barbados Royals Win Toss and Choose to Bowl
In the 8th match of CPL 2025, the Barbados Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision sets the stage for an early test of their bowling attack as they look to put pressure on the opposition from the start.
