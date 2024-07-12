PM Skerrit joins counterparts in Grenada, vows to offer complete support

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit joined his counterparts on Wednesday in Grenada to assess the damages made by Category 4 Hurricane Beryl having sustained winds of more than 150 mph.



He joined Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre and the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell who concurrently discussed the future measures to be taken to fight such climate changes.



PM Skerrit took to Facebook to share glimpses of the visit and noted that “I joined my colleague Prime Ministers, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis and Hon. Phillip J Pierre of St. Lucia, on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in Carriacou, Petite Martinique and parts of Grenada, and to offer support to those affected.”



He further added that the leaders discussed the regional response with Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and assured him of his commitment to advocate for immediate action to combat the climate crisis.



The Dominica leader also continued to emphasize the urgent need for climate justice, which addresses the disproportionate impacts of climate change on the vulnerable Caribbean states.



He further revealed his plans to conduct a similar mission to St Vincent and the Grenadines in the coming days.



As the CARICOM leaders met with the Grenadian Prime Minister and offered their support to him, he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to regional heads of government for their continued assistance in offering various forms of relief to the islands as they endeavor to rebuild and recover from the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl.



PM Mitchell noted, “I also want to take the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Drew, Prime Minister Skerrit, and Prime Minister Peer, who all visited Grenada and took a tour up to Carriacou.”



He said that the Prime Ministers had pledged additional support to Grenada by offering to send craftsmen, tradesmen, and artisans to help the island quickly with the rebuilding effort.



He further continued to say that such acts of assistance showcase that CARICOM has always been of tremendous support and solidarity to Grenada.