Rhapsody of the Seas brings essential aid and tourists to SVG & Grenada

Both the island nations were delighted to welcome the vessel which brought the much needed help during this difficult time.

Wednesday, 10th July 2024

The Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas brought essential relief aid to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada following the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The magnificent vessel also brought with it a total of 2377 tourists to Grenada on Tuesday, which marked a positive development for the island's economic endurance.

The Member of Parliament for North Leeward, St Vincent, Carlos James, stated that he made a call last week to Wendy McDonald, Regional Vice President of government Relations, Caribbean at Royal Caribbean, and she said, "Minister, it's a holiday, but I would see what I can do. We are with you and SVG."

He further said that within 24 hours, Rhapsody of the Seas arrived to St Vincent with supplies to support the relief efforts. The crew, including Vincentians, also pitched in with personal donations. The Minister thanked the Royal Caribbean for the humanitarian support.

Meanwhile, the vessel delivered the much needed supplies to Grenada which included 15 tons of fuel in order to assist in the recovery efforts. Apart from the supplies, the arrival of the passengers showcases that Grenada remains open for tourism.

The Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland, said that he was incredibly grateful for the solidarity shown by Royal Caribbean and all the partners and for their unwavering support.

He further added that he provided aid in the time of need, combined with the arrival of visitors, showcases the partnership which the island and the vessel company shares.

In addition to this, the President of the National Taxi Association of Grenada, Cosmos Williams, also outlined that now more than ever, support from international friends is not only required for the community's economic aid, but it is a real testament to the fact that Grenadians will always persevere.

He further mentioned that as the visitors explore the shores, step by step the island will all work together to make sure that visitors continue to have an unforgettable experience while being in the beautiful island. 

Monica Walker

