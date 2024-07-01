Hurricane Beryl brings life-threatening conditions to Grenada, Carriacou and Grenadines

As of 12 pm AST today, Beryl continued to produce such conditions in the Grenadines Islands, Carriacou Island, and Grenada.

The National Hurricane Center has announced that the extremely dangerous category 4 Hurricane Beryl has started to produce catastrophic winds as well as life threatening storm surge in the southern Windward Islands.

The NHC noted that this is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation and urged the residents of these islands not to leave their shelters and remain in place throughout the passage of these life-threatening conditions.

On the other hand, a weather station in Saint Lucia has reported a sustained wind with a speed of 58 mph or 93 km per hour.

According to the NHC, the location of Hurricane Beryl is approximately 15 miles or 20 km west of Carriacou Island, 30 miles, 45 km north of Grenada with the maximum sustained winds reported to be 150 mph or 240 km per hour.

It is to be noted that several footages from Grenada are circulating on social media showcasing heavy rainfall along with very strong winds which are forcing the people to stay indoors and protect themselves from such adverse weather impacts.

The NHC assured everyone that it will continue to monitor the location of the Hurricane and will provide immediate updates. It also urged the citizens to stay informed about the movement of Beryl around their country and stay connected with relevant authorities such as Meteorological Offices.