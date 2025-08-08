Guyana Elections 2025: VP Jagdeo urges action after Azruddin Mohamed caught in cash-for-votes video

Guyana: With only 24 days left until the September 1 General and Regional elections Vice President and People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has called for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to maintain the integrity of the election.

Speaking at a press conference on August 7, Jagdeo has urged that strong and firm enforcement action be taken against the people who are breaking election laws in a number of ways including vote-buying.

The PPP/C General Secretary issued the statement days after a video showing presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed handing out cash to residents during campaign stops emerged on the internet.

Jagdeo emphasized on the importance of the set laws being enforced especially since the videos emerged after GECOM had already issued the statement condemning such acts should not be part of the elections.

Further he urged that if the laws are broken directly or indirectly then proper action should be taken on the transgressors of the laws set by GECOM in order to conduct a fair and free election.

The video showcasing the money handout emerged after GECOM’s statement warning violators who issue any money, gift, and/or a loan, to any voter to secure the vote of any voter at the elections may face a fine and up to six months’ imprisonment as a conviction.

It is yet unclear if any action was taken to the party accused of handing out money to voters but GECOM did issue a warning for citizens to be vigilant against the spread of fake news and misinformation.

GECOM has also rejected the request for voters to not be allowed to have their electronic devices during the casting of votes on ballot boxes as requested by the APNU party.

While they agreed that photographing of ballot ballots is prohibited, they did not agree to have the Guyana citizens mandatorily submit their mobile devices before casting their votes.

GECOM reminded all stakeholders that they all have a statutory duty and civic responsibility to contribute to the elections being conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner.