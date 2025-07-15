Guyana Elections 2025: Seven Parties submit candidates on Nomination Day

The political parties, accompanied by supporters, marched to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at Umana Yana to submit their candidate lists.

Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional elections campaign officially began on July 14 with the seven political parties submitting their list of eligible candidates on the Nomination Day.

The political parties all marched with the crowd of supporters to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) at Umana Yana to submit the list of their eligible candidates.

The parties that successfully submitted its candidates lists include A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Forward Guyana Movement, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Alliance For Change (AFC), Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), Horizon and Star Party.

Earlier 24 parties submitted their political symbols to GECOM, but only 7 met the nomination requirements and made it to nomination day.

Thousands of citizens turned up in support for all the different parties and candidates on Nomination Day at Umana Yana Georgetown.

The parties were required to present Candidate lists for the 65-seat National Assembly, Regional Council nominations, Nominator signatures from designated constituencies.

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), was among the first party to submit its list of candidates with Aubrey Norton handing over the party’s official candidate list with a large band of supporters marching with him from Lamaha Main Street to Umana Yana.

The APNU party will be contesting in all ten regions, Norton boasted of 60% of his candidates being under 40 years of age.

The Forward Guyana Movement formally entered the 2025 elections on Nomination Day and also submitted their list of candidates. The party will be contesting in only seven regions and emphasised on inclusion, youth representation and credibility.

WIN Party also marked its historic first appearance on the National Ballot as it turned up to submit its candidate list. The 49 day old party turned up with thousands of supporters mostly consisting of young people who rallied behind their presidential candidate A. Mohamed.

The Peoples Progressive Party/Civic also turned up and submitted a list of candidates that had more than 20 people who were below the age of 25 years of age. The party has continued through its history to demonstrate its faith in young people and this year was no different.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) received the nominations between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the central venue of electoral milestones and congratulated all the participants who submitted their candidates list, marking another important milestone on the country’s road to the 1st September 2025 general and regional elections.

The committee is set to be reviewing candidates at its Data Processing Centre on accuracy and compliance of the information provided, and will notify the parties if there are any errors.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is set to notify the parties July 15 2025 marking the new day if the candidates have been approved and they can proceed with the campaigns.