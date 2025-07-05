Guyana: President Irfaan Ali dissolves Parliament, sets General and Regional Elections for Sept 1, 2025

The President signed two proclamations on Thursday at the State House, officially dissolving both houses under Article 72 of Guyana’s Constitution.

Guyana: The President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali, earlier this week, dissolved the 12th parliament and all Regional Democratic Councils of Guyana and has set the stage for general and regional elections scheduled to take place on September 1, 2025.

According to the information, the president officially signed the two proclamations documents on Thursday at the State House and dissolved the two houses in accordance with Article 72 of the constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. The proclamations also designate 1st September 2025 as the date that general and regional elections will be held in the cooperative republic of Guyana.

The 10th term and current president of Guyana further addressed important information on the elections of Guyana and informed the citizens that the lifeblood of any democratic nation is free as well as fair elections. Adding that on September 1st will be a chance for the citizens to exercise their democratic rights to elect their leaders and representatives of the country, including the president and the country's members of state.

He proceeded by urging all eligible Guyanese citizens to be part of the critical decision making process by participating in the upcoming election.

He finished by entrusting the conducting of the free and fair election to be done by the Guyanese Elections Commission and its ability to hold credible, free and fair elections urging all Guyanese to support its works.

Notably, the 45-year old Dr. Irfaan Ali will also be finishing his five year Presidential term after being sworn in as the 9th Executive President of Guyana on August 2, 2020. During his term, he has brought great progress to the country. Among the changes and improvements made for his citizens are the creation of about 5,000 new jobs for the Guyanese citizens, something that he promised during his campaigns in 2020.

He contributed to the social development of his citizens by providing more that 2,000 citizens with digital skills after establishing more than 160 ICT hubs connected to high speed internet in over 215 communities including building a new highway that is set to provide Guyana with vast opportunities.