Wednesday, 18th June 2025
Veteran reggae star Leroy Gibbons dies at 74 while recording in Jamaica

Lloyd Woodrowe James, widely known as King Jammy and the official producer for Gibbons, received a call around 7 a.m. informing him that Gibbons had collapsed and passed away.

Wednesday, 18th June 2025

Jamaica: 74-year-old Leroy Gibbons, the veteran lover’s rock singer and renowned reggae music artist, died on Tuesday while reportedly recording in Lucea Hanover studio in Jamaica. The artist has allegedly been experiencing some respiratory issues recently that might have led to his death. 

Reportedly, producer Llyod Woodrowe James or otherwise known as King Jammy the official producer for Gibbons received a call about 7 a.m. that informed him that Gibbons had dropped on the floor and died. The news came as a shock to him seeing that Leroy Gibbons who resided between Canada and Jamaica, had been on the island doing some records with his son John John. 

Leroy Gibbons' musical journey 

In the initial stages of his career, Gibbons began as a lead vocalist in an a cappella group known as the Gospel Proclaimers  performing at sold-out concerts across Jamaica.  Years later, wanting to launch out his own solo career,  left the group and started out as a lovers rock singer and later on  met King Jammy who guided him on the path to success by helping him produce and release such hits as Magic Moment, Stir it up, and Cupid.

The artist is known for his hits such as If I Don't Call. If I Don't Call - Single · 2018, Everybody Bawling (feat. Leroy Gibbons), Cupid. Record Box: King Jammy's · 2021, and many more. 

Thousands have taken to social media to express their grief over the sudden death of the lovers rock mogul. 

Jamaica’s Prime Minister,  Dr. Andrew Holness, also took to X (formally known as Twitter) to extend his condolences and deepest sympathies to family, friends and fans of Leroy Gibbons, who was a revered son of Jamaica and whose voice has helped to shape the golden era of reggae and lovers rock for the country. Adding, it is not only a loss for the country, but a great loss for the cultural landscape of Jamaica. 

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture and Entertainment Olivia Grange said Gibbons' contribution to the music industry is undeniable and will have a lasting impact on fans not only in the country but worldwide. Recalling the last opportunity she had of seeing him perform at the Rebel Salute 2025, as an electrifying performance that captivated all his audience. She offers her condolences to family and friends and says that she will continue to support his family during this difficult time. 

Monica Walker

