JLP scrutineer Lorna Robertson kidnapped, PM Holness offers $3M reward amid rising tensions

The CCTV footage of Robertson being abducted is going viral on social media with locals claiming it is politically related and are calling for her safe return

Jamaica: Lorna Robertson also known as Nikki, a Jamaica Labour Party election scrutineer was abducted on Friday, May 30, 2025, while she was walking along Old Hope Road in St. Andrews. As several days have already passed into her alleged kidnapping, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a whopping J$3 million reward for information on the ones who are involved in this incident.

According to the information, the CCTV cameras of the area show Lorna walking, with another man wearing a black hoodie following behind her. He caught up to her just as a black coloured vehicle pulled up, and he shoved her into the car as she screamed.

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew Central police have not yet disclosed what could be the reason behind the kidnapping although there have been speculations on a political motive with some citizens taking to social media to accuse Member of Parliament Julian Robinson, of the Opposition People’s National Party, of the abduction of Nikki.

Robinson has denied the allegations linking him to the abduction, saying that there is no evidence of the claims. “They’re trying to insinuate and suggest that it is politics that is behind it. I knew Nikki very well and I won’t go into all the things but I had a close relationship with her,” Robinson said on June 8.

Following the incident, the police launched a full-on investigation of the incident, conducting a search in the sections of St August Town on June 11.

According to Superintendent Mark Harris, head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, authorities have recovered the black Honda Stepwagon with fake license plates seen in the CCTV footage. The vehicle reportedly had bloodstains, which were collected for DNA analysis. Several individuals connected to the case have already been taken in for questioning.

Amid growing concerns over her safety, PM Holness announced the reward amount and said, “I don't believe this was politically driven, but regardless of the motive we must all stand united in seeking Nikki's safe return.” Meanwhile, the family of Nikki has also issued a $500,00 reward for her safe return.

Citizens are now growing restless on social media as it has been about 3 weeks since the abduction with concerns over safety remaining unaddressed, particularly with elections approaching in Jamaica.