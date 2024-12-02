Bahamas: 26-year-old shot dead by unknown assailants at Market Street

The victim has been identified as Ceron Barr who was leaving a business establishment when the gunman, wearing black fired multiple shots of a high-powered weapon.

Bahamas: A 26-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown assailant in the Market Street and West End Avenue area on Sunday night, police said.

The victim has been identified as Ceron Barr who was leaving a business establishment when the gunman, wearing black fired multiple shots of a high-powered weapon.

The authorities also confirmed that the victim was shot several times about the body before he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Barr reportedly tried to escape, but collapsed due to loss of blood, and succumbed to the injuries in the yard of the establishment.

Suspect flew in a white Nissan

The Bahamas police stated that the suspect reportedly fled the area on a white coloured Nissan Juke. He is said to be driving towards the South Market on the Market Street before going off radar on the Bahamian Avenue.

Police Officer reveals chilling details

While sharing the details of the incident, an official from the police department reported that around 6.55 pm on Sunday, police control room notified patrolling officers of shots being fired in the area of Western Avenue and Market Street.

“Patrolling officers came to this particular area and on their arrival, they met a male just lying in an open yard on the side of a business establishment. On viewing the male victim, they noticed he had multiple wounds about the body,” he added.

He also revealed that the Emergency Medical Services were called to the area who examined the body and found no vital signs of life.

The officer noted, “At this time, we do not know the motive of this incident or what may have transpired prior to the victim coming to this location.”

Sister mourns death of 26-year-old

The murder left a tragic impact on Ceron Barr’s sister who was celebrating her birthday the same day her brother got murdered.

Taking to Facebook, Cenia Barr outlined, “I feel so lost, I wish this was a dream brother.”

She also shared multiple pictures of the victim with herself on her story while demanding justice for her and saying that,“My heart hurt so bad.”

Victim's sister mourns death of brother In another story, she said that it was the worst birthday ever for her and highlighted that she thought she was strong but wasn’t built to face this huge loss.

Bahamas marks 114th murder of 2024

The murder of 26-year-old Ceron Bar has taken Bahamas’ murder count to 114 for this year, following the double murder at the New Providence late Saturday just last week.

With this recent murder Bahamas have surpassed the murder count of 2023, which was at 113. With one more month to 2025, people are bracing for a better ending of 2024