Bahamas shocked by 4 murders in 7 hours: New Providence sees surge in crime

Bahamas: The New Providence region in the Bahamas is in utter shock after recording four murders in just seven hours between July 18-19, 2024.



According to the information by police officials, the initial investigations revealed thus far that the lone male driver of the grey coloured van had pulled alongside the street when the occupants of a small grey vehicle pulled alongside him.



It is reported that the occupants of that vehicle fired gunshots in his vehicle, resulting in him being shot. The assailants then fled north onto Sumner Street, then west onto Soldier Road, making good their escape.



The deceased in this matter attempted to flee, but he subsequently collided with a pole, where officers discovered him.



Three hours before that killing unfolded shortly after 1 am, police were called to Crooked Island and Palmetto Street, where a 24-year-old male was gunned down.



It is reported that there were two suspects, one of whom was armed with a high-powered weapon and the other with a handgun, who exited that vehicle and immediately opened fire on the victim, shooting him multiple times.



In an attempt to evade, he ran and collapsed in a nearby property just outside of the business establishment, and according to police, the victim was well known to authorities. “We have had interactions with him before,” said the police officers.



They noted that he had been before the court for firearm possession before and for the manslaughter charges as well.



Meanwhile, the double homicide, which began the busy night for Bahamian authorities, unfolded shortly before 10 pm on Thursday at Pine Ford, close to Pine Yard Road.



It is reported that the victims were inside a white-colored vehicle when they were immediately fired upon by the occupants of a dark-colored vehicle.



Following their being shot, both males exited the vehicle in an attempt to escape the culprits, and they collapsed on the lawn in front of a residence.



The former Chief Clerk of the House of Assembly Maurice Tynes has confirmed that one of the victims was his son, Jamie Tynes. He was one of two people killed after shooting through Kemps Court off Pineyard Road in Nassau.



Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, and they located a considerable amount of drugs in that vehicle. They said, “Both males are known to us; we have had them in custody before for the possession of dangerous drugs and firearms.”



Four homicides in seven hours have outraged the residents, with several of them saying that they are concerned over the level of crime in the country.



“Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, and they have located a considerable amount of drugs in that vehicle. These are crimes that are associated, so we have a social problem,” said one resident, while another resident noted, “I think crime is all of our business. You know, we, as residents of the Bahamas, are too keen on keeping things a secret. You know, you will always know somebody who knows somebody knows of individuals who are doing these things.”