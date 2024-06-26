Bahamas: 21-year-old godmother charged with abusing six-week-old baby boy

It was reported that the child was left with the babysitter, Curria Lewis, who is also her godmother, a week ago and was found with bruises on various parts of the body.

Bahamas: A 21-year-old woman in the Bahamas has been charged with cruelty to children for reportedly causing bruises to a six-week-old child’s stomach, back, and left eye.

It was reported that the child was left with the babysitter, Curria Lewis, who is also her godmother, a week ago and was found with bruises on various parts of the body.

The police officials reported that she is now facing criminal charges after this major assault. The mother of the child saw injuries after picking up her baby boy from Lewis and notified the incident police on June 19, following which the female was arrested and charged.

In the court, she pleaded not guilty to the charge at her arraignment before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville and her bail was then set at $9000 and her next court date is set for August 1.

As the news circulated across social media, netizens reacted and blamed the parents for leaving such a young boy on someone else’s watch.

“No way anyone is going to watch my six weeks, baby. I don’t know the circumstances you are leaving your baby with her that young, but Ms stay home to watch your child,” wrote a user named Curry Taria, while another user remarked, “First of all, my child wasn’t getting left with no one at six weeks unless it was my mother or his dad. Ms. Jail is by far too good for you in this circumstance. You were going out slowly and painfully. She had to have been on some cheap drugs.”

Other users also urged the Bahamian court to punish her strictly so that she wouldn’t repeat the same incident in life again.

“Tie her to a tree and let my Pitbulls on her Azz, she will come to her senses what my heart is aching I am,” said a user named Ellareese Johnson.