Metayer shot during Facebook Live after exposing police corruption in Bahamas

Bahamas: In a shocking incident, whistleblower Sylvens Metayer was shot through his window while he was live on Facebook. The incident took place almost after one hour of him being live.



According to the information, the incident took place on Monday, leaving the citizens and residents shocked. It comes days after the victim allegedly exposed corruption within the Royal Bahamas Police Force and known criminals.



Metayer, who lives in the United States of America, reportedly received a nonlife-threatening injury during the attack last attack, and the viewers of the live feed, where international law enforcement officers could be seen arriving at the victim’s home as he tried to stop the flow of blood from his wounds, peaked at around 1.3k viewers.



Some online viewers also alleged that the incident could have been an attempted hit on Sylvens Metayer considering his significant push to uncover corruption within the Royal Bahamas Police Force.



“He knows so much dirt and has created so many enemies. He may not know who shot him,” wrote a user named Peter Strachan, while another user said, “Look at how the Royal Bahamas Police Force is embarrassing themselves. This is desperation and right after a press conference. God will not allow them to get away, and this will bring unwanted attention to themselves.”



It is to be noted that the information that he revealed brought into question the credibility of a high-ranking police officer in a bribery scandal.



It is being said that Metayor released some voice notes of a conversation, suspectedly between the former head of the RBPF Criminal Investigation Department Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson and an accused gang leader Michael Fox Jr. In the voice note, the discussed a $100,000 payment to Johnson for Fox’s immunity concerning an armed robbery matter.



Following this, Fox Jr was questioned, alongside another male, about the robbery of an armored vehicle last year where $1.4 million was reportedly stolen.



Both the males were then ambushed and murdered in two different shooting incidents, reported the police officials.



