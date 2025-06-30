Ambush in Idaho: Two firefighters killed responding to wildfire near Coeur d'Alene

The shooter who targeted firefighters is believed to have also started the blaze, according to reports.

Idaho, United States: Two firefighters were shot and killed in a brazen ambush near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after responding to a reported wildfire. According to the information received from the authorities, the gunman was dressed in full camouflage and armed with a rifle and he opened fire on the emergency responders without any prior warning.

Reports suggest that the individual who fired at firefighters is believed to be the same person who started the blaze. Upon arrival, the suspect began shooting at first responders, sparking a prolonged gunfire exchange that lasted several hours and prompted firefighters to request law enforcement backup.

Sherif Bob Norris reported that the fire started at Canfield Mountain, just north of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday afternoon, and reportedly spread for more than 20 acres after it was first reported due to the altercation between the assailant and the firefighters who were totally defenseless. Adding that he does believe it was the shooter who started the fire and ambushed the first responders.

The report of the fire came around 13:21 and about 40 minutes after, the firemen reported that they were being shot at. To which more than 300 law enforcement officers from the city, country, state and federal levels were deployed to the scene along with 2 helicopters that had snipers onboard.

Wildfire smoke and rapid gunfire authorities struggle to identify shooters

The law enforcement along with the firefighters were unable to identify how many shooters there were although they believed there were approximately 4 shooters due to the fact that the shooter was moving and firing the weapon rapidly. Trying to pinpoint the assailant with heat-seeking technology also proved futile due to the heavy smoke from the wildfire that was still burning in the area.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown but the shooter was allegedly using a high-powered sporting rifle to fire at the responders. The unidentified assailant initially died but it has not yet been made clear if he killed himself or he was shot down by one of the officers present at the scene.

The two firefighters killed and the one wounded have not been identified by their names but one of the two dead was a Coeur d'Alene firefighter and the other was from the Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.