Belize: Deadly new world screwworm fly detected, alarming cases in animals and humans

Belize: A New World Screwworm Fly discovery by Dr. Pech, a veterinarian with the Belize Agriculture and Health Authority (BAH), in Hattieville, Belize, has stirred concern among residents. According to reports, the parasitic screwworm fly poses a threat to both animals and humans, as it infests wounds and allegedly lays eggs in healthy living tissue.

The BAH confirmed cases of severe death in animals and humans due to New World screwworm in Belize. This condition, though uncommon, is severe and results from an infestation by the larvae of the Cochliomyia hominivorax fly.

According to the reports, the screwworm is a parasite fly that lays its egg in open wounds and on mucous membranes of humans and animals. The difference it has from the other maggots is that the larvae hatch and feed on healthy living tissue rather than diseased or decaying wounds.

These parasites continue to burrow deeper into the body causing immense pain, life altering tissue damage and if left untreated can lead to life threatening wounds and even death.

As concerns over screwworm infestations grows, the pet owners in Belize are being suggested to take preventive measures to protect their animals. Any open wounds, either small or big can be a potential entrance point for the parasitic fly. The examples of infestation included ear infections, tick bites, broken skin from allergies, fleas or fungal infections, hot spots, surgical wounds as well as newborns’s umbilical cords.

The authority of BAHA encouraged the Belizean residents to keep monitoring the surroundings, especially stray animals which are more at risk for infestation. As tragic incidents have been reported including a stray dog in Succotz that was euthanized to stop from further suffering after he was left by a car with a ripped leg and bones exposed later the wound became infested with screwworm, a monkey that lost his life after its entire face was infested.

Another disturbing case was discovered in the Mosquitoville area of San Ignacio where a volunteer arrived to spay a pet dog. Instead they found the poor dog was completely infested with screwworm under the house. The infestation was so severe that the larvae had burrowed into the dog’s intestine and due to the extent of the infestation the dog suffered a horrible death

To prevent such cases BAHA recommended the following guidelines which are- usage of ant parasitic prevention products such as Nexgard on a monthly basis, keep wounds clean and wrapped with clean clothes, quarantine the animals until they are fully healed, monitor for the signs of infestation and contact BAHA if any symptoms are noticed.