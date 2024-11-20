Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Dominica’s Highest Award of Honour

President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton presented PM Modi with the national award today during the event ongoing at the Marriot Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, received the coveted Dominica’s highest national award ‘The Dominica Award of Honour’ during the opening ceremony of India-CARICOM Summit 2024.

President of Dominica Sylvanie Burton presented PM Modi with the national award today during the event ongoing at the Marriot Hotel in Georgetown, Guyana. The prestigious honour was given to the Indian PM in recognition of his immense assistance during the time of global pandemic.

While presenting the national award, President Burton outlined, "You have rendered Meritorious Service to the Commonwealth of Dominica, contributing to our nation's development, and under your leadership, the bonds between our two countries have strengthened considerably, with meaningful collaborations in healthcare, disaster relief, and capacity building."

Dominican President Burton with Indian Prime Minister Modi Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, was also present at the historic event and he extended his gratitude to the Indian leader for his assistance over the years before the presentation of the award.

PM Skerrit noted, "It is with profound gratitude that we bestow on you Dominica’s highest honour, the Dominica Award of Honour. Prime Minister, this accolade is more than a symbol; it is a tribute to your enduring legacy of leadership, your commitment to humanity, and the indelible mark you have left on nations, including ours, far beyond your shores."

Meanwhile, after receiving the award, PM Modi thanked the government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica and dedicated it to the people of India.

The event was attended by the Heads of Governments from five CARICOM members states. These included Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre of Saint Lucia, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados and President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana.

According to the information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021 assisted Dominica by supplying 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccine as a generous gift which enabled the small island nation to extend support to its sister islands.

Not only this, but the award also recognises the immense support of India for the Caribbean Island in various areas including education, healthcare and information technology under the leadership of PM Modi. The award also recognises his role in promoting initiatives related to climate resilience and sustainable development on international platforms.

This recognition underscores the robust diplomatic ties between India and Dominica, highlighting Modi’s crucial role in boosting bilateral cooperation.

With Guyana and Barbados also announcing their national awards to Prime Minister Modi, these mark a total of 19 international awards which have been conferred upon the Indian leader.

PM Modi during early hours of Wednesday arrived in Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation tour. He was on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil as well as Guyana which was scheduled from November 17 to 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Guyana marks the first visit by an Indian PM to the country in over five decades. Over the time, India has emerged as a major partner for the Caribbean, providing its assistance during the rough times such as COVID 19 pandemic and natural disasters.

The three-day visit of PM Modi to Guyana comprises of a packed schedule including bilateral talks, addressing a special session of Parliament of Guyana as well as co-chairing the India-CARICOM Summit.

He has also signed several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Guyana, further enhancing India’s ties with the CARICOM region.