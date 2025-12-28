Jamaica: 58-year-old killed in collision at St Mary

One of the vehicles collided with the victim’s car, causing him to lose consciousness.

Jamaica: A vehicle collision on the Oracabessa main road in St Mary on Christmas morning, December 25, left a 58-year-old man dead and several others injured. The injured are being treated at Port Maria Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Devon Anthony Baldie.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, when the victim was driving along the Oracabessa main road in St Mary, Jamaica. Suddenly multiple vehicles which were going in different directions collided into each other.

One of the vehicles collided with the victim’s vehicle due to which he lost consciousness. The bystanders immediately contacted the police officials as well as emergency personnel.

On arrival, officials immediately started taking out and checking the injured victims, and when they reached the victim Devon Anthony Baldie’s vehicle they found him sitting on the driver’s seat unconscious.

After making this discovery, the officers transported Anthony and other injured victims to the Port Maria Hospital, where they shifted all the injured patients to the room where they were treated for their minor injuries.

However Anthony was taken to the emergency room where the treatment was performed on him but despite the life saving efforts he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

After the report of the incident was made, the head of the St Mary Police Division, Anthony Wallace, launched an investigation into the matter to know the circumstances surrounding the collision incident.

Authorities once again urged the motorcyclists to be careful and to obey all the traffic rules and regulations. They also asked the motorcyclist to drive responsibly during the holiday period while reminding them that someone must be waiting for you at your homes.

Along with this officials also reminded the public about the “stricter regulations proposed by the Ministry of Transport regarding licensing and safety fizzled out due to low turnout.”