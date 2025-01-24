Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, AG Peter speak at Dominica Business Forum event on electoral reform

PM Skerrit said the government has developed a comprehensive framework for reform which has been informed by extensive and unprecedented consultation.

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit made a strong speech in favour of the electoral reform bills that his government initiated recently and are set to be brought to Parliament for the second and third readings.

He spoke at a public discussion organized by the Dominica Business Forum (DBF) on amendments to the bills before the second and third readings which was also attended by other dignitaries. The event was held at Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) building in Roseau.

Thanking the forum for inviting him to the event for creating a friendly environment for talks on a shared commitment to fairness, transparency and trust in democratic institutions, the PM took exception to the suggestion given in the invitation letter that the consultative process in the matter was not sufficient.

Claiming that the facts were different, the prime minister said the government has developed a comprehensive framework for reform which has been informed by extensive and unprecedented consultation with both domestic stakeholders and international partners such as the Commonwealth, CARICOM and OECS.

Domestically, political parties, trade unions, business associations, youth-based organizations and various other communities were taken into confidence, besides the members of the diaspora, the PM added. He said reports and drafts of the legislation were also made accessible to every citizen of the country at every stage of the process.

Skerrit added that electoral reform is not just a political issue but a national imperative that impacts every citizen and every sector of the Dominican society including the business community.

Attorney General Levi Peter speaks

Attorney General Levi Peter spoke after the prime minister. He said he did not recall anybody raising any objection on anything present in the bill and was more concerned about things that were not there.

Peter said one of the issues was related to residence. He said people were seeking without a legislative foundation to change the parameters of what is required for a person to qualify to vote.

DBF invites participants for open discussion

Ahead of the discussion, DBF president Daryll Bobb stressed the importance of having constructive participation and invited citizens from all walks of life to join the talks. Highlighting the forum’s commitment to facilitating respectful and open dialogue, He said the forum is poised to create an environment where people can hold discussions.

He also called people from either side of the political spectrum to take part in a friendly atmosphere, encouraging the participants to come with an open mind to both share and listen.

Dominica’s electoral reform debate

PM Skerrit has been found speaking on his government’s efforts towards implementing the electoral reforms to empower the electoral commission on various platforms. In his first radio interview of 2025 earlier in January, he reiterated that his government has taken a reasonable position on the matter and tried to be as accommodating as possible.

In December 2024, a day before the government introduced three electoral reform bills in Parliament for the first reading, the Electoral Reform Coalition criticized the move, alleging a lack of transparency and inadequate public notice. The coalition said the electoral commission’s recommendations were not made public, leaving citizens confused about whether their concerns about free and fair polls were addressed.

Skerrit dismissed the criticisms, saying the introduction of Electoral Commission Bill 2024, House of Assembly (Elections) Bill 2024, and Registration of Electors Bill 2024 for the first reading would face no problem. He also said no protests would disrupt the process.

During his recent radio talk show, the prime minister expressed confidence that the government will go to Parliament to pass legislation in the first quarter of 2025, come what may.

Caribbean Jurist Sir Dennis Byron submitted his report on electoral reforms on June 12, 2023.