Dominica: PM Skerrit highlights recovery from Maria and pioneer developments in infrastructure

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during the first of series of townhall meetings gave a bold address, recalling Hurricane Maria and the rebuilding efforts which followed it. He said that these developments paved the way for Dominica to become world’s first climate resilient nation.

“We have to give God thanks for this because we all remembered what life was for us on the morning after hurricane Maria,” outlined Skerrit.

Dominica rebuilds itself after Maria, COVID-19

The Prime Minister pointed out his government’s efforts in rebuilding the country amid the challenges brought by the deadly Hurricane Maria in 2017. He said that there were several who said that Dominica is finished, and it will take 20 years to rebuild the country or more.

He added, “All your life savings in your little house, all your life savings in your business washed away in less than half an hour, blown away in less than half an hour. We lost everything that money could buy,” saying that everyone worked together and were able to rebuild the country within two years.

PM Skerrit emphasised that the government was working on a strategy when the natural disaster occurred and it was about paying off all national debt for which the government had been saving money in a special account from the Citizenship by Investment funds over the years and when Maria happened, it had EC$389 million in its accounts. But the money was used for recovery efforts post the storm through helping the private sector and promoting economic diversity as well as development.

“Had it gone before the hurricane, we would have been able to pay off everybody in the world who we owe and have 0% of debt to GDP ratio,” said the Prime Minister.

According to him, Hurricane Maria hampered the plan because the administration had to save the people and their livelihoods, which is why they had to spend the money.

He added that after Maria, Dominica had to face a more serious challenge of COVID 19. He noted that there were zero revenues, but expenses continued, and the Dominican government even helped the private sector pay their employees’ salaries because the nation believes in the dignity of human rights.

The Dominican leader then slammed the critics who question the development in the country and said that every road was paved, every hospital was built and several were provided with a home.

Our Ultimate Goal is to build International Airport: PM Skerrit

While emphasising the importance of the upcoming international airport in Dominica, Dr Skerrit said that for the country to remain open for economic growth, it is important that the airport remains open for prolonged hours. He pointed out as soon as they put lights at Douglas Charles Airport and extended its runway, not only the planes started landing during night but in the first time in the history of Dominica, they have commercial flights from North America.

He outlined, “We had 2 American Airlines flights on the ground on some days of the week because of the demand. And now we have in February coming, by the grace of God, we have United Airlines coming in in February.”

The Prime Minister further revealed plans that they are speaking to an airline about a direct flight from Canada and are also speaking to another airline with direct flight from New York.

“And so, we always said that the ultimate goal is to build international airport, but we can't afford it. Because no bank in the world, not the CDB, not the World Bank, no bank in the world will give a country like Dominica a loan to build international airport.”

“Because these banks will feel that you cannot afford it, and they will feel that you do not have you do not have the economic opportunities that will generate the income that you need to build the airport. And so we're building the airport, and by the grace of God, this airport will be completed,” he further stressed.

Cruise Village will bring direct foreign investments

Talking about another significant project the Cruise Village, PM Roosevelt Skerrit said that it will boost revenue and contribute to foreign exchange earnings.

According to him, he received the proposed schedule for the construction of the Cruise Village just earlier this week and this project will bring direct foreign investments which means that the investors bring the money from outside to build this in Dominica.

He said that the work will be done in two phases, and the first one will see extension of the pier at Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard for bigger ships to dock and later on world class facilities will be constructed and a new cruise village will come to shape.

It was further highlighted by him that during his visit to Miami in 2024, he met owners and executives of major cruise lines and discussed with them about the cruise village. He noted that they were so impressed that they immediately directed their staff to send additional calls to Dominica.

Not only this but, there was one cruise line which wanted to sign a 10-year agreement with Dominica and bring a minimum number of visitors to the island every year. “So, we have business that we saw for 10 years,” he said.

Dominica to construct Marina in Portsmouth

During his address, Prime Minister Skerrit also expressed his commitment towards building the Marina for Portsmouth. He said that this development will benefit not just Portsmouth but the whole island.

While explaining its significant, he said, “Even if the marina is in Portsmouth, you here are one of the biggest beneficiaries in the entire Roseau Valley. Because when people come on their yachts, they don't just steal their yachts, you know. They rent a car. They drive around. They even go to hotels and various scenic spots and restaurants. So you're going to benefit. And so, these are jobs that are happening during the construction, but equally importantly, there are jobs, permanent and sustainable.”

Cable Car Project

Furthermore, the work on the world’s longest Cable Car in Dominica is progressing at a good pace with the Prime Minister stating that the locals are set to benefit from the construction of this cable car.

He said that he himself has heard people who work on the cable car and they are praying for something good because things are going nicely over there. As of now, the project is providing employment to more than 200 locals of Dominica while the marina has employed over 50 people, added the PM.

He noted that with all these employment opportunities, the island is paving the way for locals to not remain unemployed and contribute to major projects on the island.