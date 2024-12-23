Monday, 23rd December 2024
Dominica to welcome over 18000 cruise passengers this week

Today, three cruises will arrive simultaneously to Dominica but will berth across different ports of the island.

Dominica is all set to welcome more than 18000 cruise passengers this week between December 23 – 29, 2024. These passengers will arrive aboard 12 cruises.  

MV Seven Seas Mariner will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 760 passengers, MV Windsurf will dock at the Woodbridge Bay with 156 passengers Port while Le Champlain will dock at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth with 180 passengers.  

Tomorrow, the island will welcome MV Crystal Serenity with 1080 passengers and will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.  

The following day on December 25 also, a single cruise MV Costa Fortuna will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, bringing a whopping 3780 passengers.  

Moreover, MV Celebrity Summit will arrive on December 26 with 2452 visitors. This cruise will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.  

On December 27, two cruises including MV Marella Discovery and MV Queen Mary II will arrive with 2124 and 3108 passengers respectively.  

Meanwhile, on December 29, three cruises will arrive including MV Viking Sea, MV Aidaperla and SY Sea Cloud with 1000, 3256 and 94 visitors respectively.  

With these number of passengers arriving in Dominica within a week, it is being expected that the tourism figures in the island will record significant numbers by the end of the cruise tourism season 2024-2025.  

Complete cruise schedule in Dominica for December 23-29  

December 23  

MV Seven Seas Mariner – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (760 passengers) 

MV Windsurf – Woodbridge Bay Port (156 passengers) 

Le Champlain – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (180 passengers) 

December 24 

MV Crystal Serenity – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1080 passengers) 

December 25 

MV Costa Fortuna – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3780 passengers) 

December 26  

MV Celebrity Summit - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2452 passengers) 

December 27 

MV Marella Discovery - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2124 passengers) 

MV Queen Mary II – Woodbridge Bay Port (3108 passengers) 

December 28 

MSC Explora 1 - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (900 passengers) 

December 29 

MV Viking Sea - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1000 passengers) 

MV Aidaperla – Woodbridge Bay Port (3256 passengers) 

SY Sea Cloud – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (94 passengers) 

Monica Walker

