Thursday, 10th October 2024
Dominica launches vibrant 2024-2025 cruise season with MV Celebrity Summit’s grand arrival

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica welcomed the crew and the passengers as they arrived to the island.

Dominica officially kicked off its cruise season 2024-2025 on October 9 as it welcomed the MV Celebrity Summit, with a capacity of 2,158 passengers. The magnificent vessel docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, bringing huge business for the local vendors.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica welcomed the crew and the passengers as they arrived to the island. Through its official Facebook page, the Ministry noted, “To all our Cruise Passengers, welcome to the Nature Island of the Caribbean! We hope you had an unforgettable day exploring our lush rainforests, waterfalls, and warm island vibes.”

It further shared glimpses of the passengers who disembarked and explored the island. The Ministry addressed the visitors and said, “Take in all the beauty our island has to offer, from rich culture to stunning landscapes.”

As the island nation began its cruise season, the Ministry said that Dominica is ready to greet visitors with breathtaking landscapes, warm hospitality and unforgettable experiences. From the lush rainforests and pristine rivers to the vibrant culture and local flavors, Dominica has so much to offer.

Throughout the season, the passengers will be exploring and creating memories that will last a lifetime. 



Before the arrival of the cruise, the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, they upgraded Bayfront Road with new pavements and curbs, costing $2.7 million. 

Also, more than $600,000 was invested in enhancing key sites through powerwashing, resurfacing, and vegetation management at locations like Kalinago Barana Aute, Trafalgar Falls, Emerald Pool, and Titou Gorge.

Several other updates to the Port included improved access to waterfalls, rehabilitation of trails, new railings, and refreshed signage to ensure a top-tier experience for visitors.

Not only this, but the Ministry is also working on beautiful artwork showcasing the tourism pillars as the team is ready to create unforgettable experiences for the cruise visitors.

According to the information, the season is expected to be vibrant, featuring 235 cruise calls and potentially bringing approximately 375,000 cruise passengers to the island.

Notably, 12 ships, including MV AIDAbella, MSC Explora II, MV Sapphire Princess, MV Majestic Princess, and MV Resilient Lady, will make their inaugural visits.

Monica Walker

