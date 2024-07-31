Dominica welcomes Disney Fantasy cruise with 3500 passengers

As the passengers arrived on the island, they engaged with several local vendors and purchased unique handmade items while some even tried the local food and beverages.

Dominica: Disney Fantasy cruise docked at the Roseau Port in Dominica on Tuesday, brining over 3500 passengers to the island. The passengers disembarked to explore the various local offerings at the capital city. Notably, the arrival of Disney Fantasy marked its 4th visit to Dominica since its inaugural call in 2022.

While sharing the glimpses of the passengers exploring the Roseau Cruise Ship Port on its official Facebook page, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism noted, “Since making its inaugural call to Dominica in 2022, this marks Disney Cruise Line Fourth visit to our beautiful island. We’re thrilled to share our local culture, entertainment, and natural wonders with all aboard.”

Notably, earlier the vessel made stops at Antigua and Saint Lucia before coming to Dominica. From here, the cruise will sail to the Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point to Disney’s Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.

Disney Fantasy is also the 4th cruise vessel owned and operated by Disney Cruise Line which is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company that entered into services in 2012. This vessel is the 2nd ship of the dream class, offering a number of amenities to guests of all ages and giving them an offline experience of Disney.

The cruise features Aqua Duck water coaster, enchanted art throughout the ship, animator’s palate - a unique dinner show, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique - a salon for aspiring young princesses and pirates and pirate party nights.

The Disney Fantasy’s arrival to Dominica during the off season gave a major boost to the local economy and showcased that the island always remains open for visitors. The visit is also a testament to island’s ever-increasing reputation as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean region.

According to the reports, the visit is part of the overall Cruise Season 2023-2024 which kicked off on October 30, 2023, with the arrival of MV Mein Schiff 4 of TUI Cruises.

The tourism authorities have reported that with the arrival of this cruise during the off season, they are anticipating more visitors than initially expected, exceeding earlier projects of approximately 222 cruise calls and a whopping 363,063 cruise passengers, reflecting a major increase of 17% and 47% in calls and passengers respectively from last year.

A significant highlight of this season is that out of the total visits, 13 will be inaugural calls, showcasing the international cruise liners trust in Dominica.

Throughout the season, the island provided a heartfelt welcome to visitors from all corners of globe and showed them the rich culture of the Nature Isle.