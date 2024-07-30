Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Disney Fantasy docks in Saint Lucia, marking 20th inaugural call of season

The ship brought a total of 3671 passengers and 1500 crew members to Saint Lucia, marking a major boost for the tourism sector.

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Saint Lucia: Disney Fantasy, owned and operated by Disney Cruise Line made its maiden call to Port Castries, Saint Lucia on Monday. The arrival of this cruise marked the 20th inaugural call of the 2023-2024 cruise tourism season. 

The ship brought a total of 3671 passengers and 1500 crew members to Saint Lucia, marking a major boost for the tourism sector.  

The cruise liner, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, began its services in 2012 and it is the second ship of the Dream-class as well as the line’s 4th vessel overall.  

The ship is renowned for its water playground with a water coaster, geysers, pop jets and bubblers featuring characters Hewie, Dewey and Louie. 

Maritime Marketing Officer, Denise Mauricette and Public Relations Officer, Rondel Charlery joined representatives of Global Port Holdings, Foster and Ince, the Ministry of Tourism, SLASPA and other agencies to welcome the vessel to Saint Lucia.  

The officials greeted the cruise’s captain and the team with a token of love and plaques during a brief ceremony held aboard the ship to mark the occasion.  

The glimpses of the vessel were shared by the Government of Saint Lucia on its official Facebook account saying, “Say hello to Disney Fantasy as she docks at Port Castries for the first time. This Dream-Class vessel marks the 20th inaugural call of the 2023/ 2024 cruise tourism season.” 

As the vessel docked at the Port Castries, hundreds and thousands of passengers got the chance to experience several activities in Saint Lucia including mud bath, waterfall, lunch, swimming, snorkelling and sightseeing. Several others also explored the market at the port and tried local food and drinks.  

In addition to this, Captain Damir expressed his excitement over the inaugural call and said that it is great to bring this vessel to Saint Lucia as it was also his first time of the island.  

He called it an amazing experience and added that the majority of the passengers of Disney Fantasy as well as the crew members disembarked the ship to participate in various land excursions. The captain also revealed that his team also comprises of a number of crew members from the island of Saint Lucia.  

Also, the Director of Global Ports Holding Eastern Caribbean who also serves as the General Manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Ports, Lancelot Arnold said that having taken over Saint Lucia’s cruise ports as of May 1 this year, this is the company’s very first inaugural call and therefore a very special moment for them. 

The Public Relations Officers at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Rondel Charlery also talked about the significance of the vessel to the island’s tourism sector. He said that the arrival signifies a growing interest in Saint Lucia as a prominent cruise destination and this does not enhance the tourism offerings but also brings substantial economic benefits to the local communities. 

Disney Fantasy, the sister vessel to Disney Magic, features a greater vessel and passenger capacity, offering a variety of experiences for people of all ages. From exploring the unique universes of Star Wars and Marvel to shopping at unique onboard venues, the cruise offers a virtual Disney World experience in the middle of the sea.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Remain vigilant over fake money this Christmas, warns ECCB

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Duncan Wattley
Uncategorised

Duncan "Big Lice" Wattley appointed as Director of Foreign Affairs

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Jamaica: A doctor's visit no longer required for medical prescription
Uncategorised

Jamaica: A doctor's visit no longer required for medical prescription

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness
Uncategorised

Jamaica extends "no movements days" for another 2 weeks

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Caribbean Airlines restart flights from Trinidad to Curacao via Suriname
Uncategorised

Caribbean Airlines restart flights from Trinidad to Curacao via Suriname

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

President of Guyana and UAE while meeting at COP28 (Image Courtesy: Facebook account of President Irfaan Ali)
Uncategorised

UAE signals to open embassy in Guyana

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Premier Mark Brantley celebrates Nevis' growth and development, tours key projects (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Premier Mark Brantley celebrates Nevis’ growth and development, tours key...

Tuesday, 30th July 2024

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia: Tourism sector booms with 42% increase in arrivals for June

Tuesday, 30th July 2024