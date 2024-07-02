Premier Mark Brantley celebrates Nevis’ growth and development, tours key projects

He began the tour by visiting the Brown Hill feeder road, which is being built to take traffic down to the Mondo Track and Longpoint/Cherry Gardens area.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, toured some projects on the island, most of which are in their final stages, on Sunday. These included some major road renovations to ease the commuters and make their small journeys comfortable.

“Today, we do the final paving, and I urge road users to drive responsibly. I applaud the Hon. Spencer R Brand and his hardworking team for their excellent work,” noted the Premier.

Brantley then toured the massive renovation work being done at Bath Stream in Nevis and said that he was very impressed with what he saw as his administration nears completion of that project.

He expressed his thankfulness to Permanent Secretary John Hanley and Sylvester Josiah Meade for their great leadership in executing this significant project.

He continued the tour on Monday at the Culturama Complex and Cultural Village to see the finishing touches on the significant upgrades there which includes several artwork on empty walls to make the vibe colourful.

As this project nears completion, Premier Mark Brantley congratulated Minister Eric Evelyn and his team for imagining and executing this project and to Alastair Anthony Thompson for supervising the project.

While talking about the same project, Brantley added, “I believe that Nevisians will be pleased with the end product. What I love most is that we employed over 12 local contractors and over 65 local vendors in this project. A significant investment by the NIA.”

Meanwhile, the renovation of roads at Brown Hill has been completed, following which the Premier toured the site and shared glimpses on his official Facebook page. He appreciated the officials involved in this project and noted that they have served the people of Nevis as promised.

The Premier outlined, “We are growing Nevis together,” while reiterating his commitment to make the island the best for everyone to live.