Guyana Elections 2025: WIN candidate Azruddin Mohamed faces murder allegations weeks before polls

Guyana: New allegations of a serious nature have emerged online against WIN's Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed, just weeks ahead of the September 1 general and elections in Guyana.

In a Facebook post receiving much public attention, the president of the WIN party has been accused of fatally shooting and murdering 14-year-old Ryan Persaud. It is being claimed that the 14 year old was shot and killed by Azruddin himself with a high powered rifle.

The video posted on August 7, is circulating on the internet featuring a man speaking with the camera pointed at a grave of the alleged 14-year-old who died in 1999 while accusing the Presidential candidate of murder.

The man has asked Azruddin Mohamed to come to the grave as a good muslim and to pay his respects and acknowledge his actions, saying, 'Let him pay tribute and confess what he has done to this man.'

The video surfaced from the “Guyanese Influencer” page and has since received mass attention in the comments and is being reported by countless citizens of Guyana, many arguing on the proof of the alleged claims while some pointing to Azruddin Mohamed as guilty.

One of the users also defended the truth commenting “Where's your proof? Can you show us footage of Azruddin shooting the boy or provide some form of evidence? Or are you just making baseless claims?” while another commented,“It's election time, you are going to see all kinds of stories ...many made up, few truth to it and alot of set ups. They do think the people are for this guy and favors him.”

The allegations are yet to receive any acknowledgement from the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM), the WIN party, or Azruddin Mohamed himself.