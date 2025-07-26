Guyana: 18-year-old ‘Hammer’ charged with murder of 16-year-old Reyna Depeazer in East Ruimveldt shooting

The accused in Reyna’s murder case has been remanded in prison until August 20, with the incident allegedly taking place between July 21 and 23, 2025.

Guyana: 18-year-old Travell Daniels also known as ‘Hammer’ has been formally charged with the murder of 16-year-old Reyna Depeazer who was struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The incident allegedly occurred between July 21, and 23 2025 as the accused is set to be remanded in prison until the next hearing on August 20 over the charges of murdering Reyna.

Daniels was charged after appearing before the Acting Chief Magistrate, Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to a police report the shooting reportedly occurred on the night of July 21 around 11:25 p.m. as Reyna along with her friend were sitting on a motorcycle at Mango Lane, East Ruimveldt with another motorcycle parked near them.

Daniels, who was driving a white Toyota Fielder wagon bearing registration number PYY 2896 pulled up to the scene, got out of the vehicle holding a handgun and began confronting the driver in the other motorcycle that was parked near Reyna over a misunderstanding.

During the altercation, Daniels allegedly fired the handgun which hit Reyna on the neck, leading to her collapse on the spot as Daniels fled the crime scene in his vehicle.

Upon the swift arrival of the police to the scene they transported Reyna to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Where she underwent surgery and remained in intensive care until her tragic passing days later.

Immediately after the shooting the police launched a manhunt for the unemployed Travell Daniels who was found on July 22 approximately around 1 a.m. driving the same Toyota Fielder vehicle along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Daniels was informed of the allegations and taken into custody but upon searching Daniels’ person, his vehicle and residential home the firearm used to shoot the teenage victim was not found.

The case still remains under investigation as the police have seized his vehicle and impounded it as it remains a part of the ongoing investigation.