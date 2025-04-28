Chaos outside Georgetown Hospital: Police clash with protestors amid Adrianna Younge Autopsy

Guyana stands in solidarity as they await for the autopsy report of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge who was found dead in mysterious conditions in Double Day Hotel's pool.

Guyana: Police struggle to contain crowds of protestors and lawbreakers pretending to be protestors in front of the Georgetown Public Hospital as the autopsy of the body of Adrianna Younge progesses. Several videos making rounds on social media shows the police officers and protestors in conflict outside the hospital.

Reportedly, the locals are standing in state of sorrow while waiting for autopsy findings about the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge whose unexplained demise led to public demonstrations across the country.

As the crowd continues to protest outside the hospital, the police officers open fire on supporters of Adrianna Younge’s family outside the GPHC.

This comes after the protestors set a fire on Thomas Street in Georgetown as tensions rise in anticipation of the release of Adrianna Younge's forensic autopsy. It is unclear when and through what medium the results will be released to the nation.

On April 23, Adrianna made a family trip to Double Day Hotel pool at Tuschen in East Bank Essequibo when she went missing.

Adrianna Younge went missing: Investigation

The beginning search efforts to get a clue yielded no results but 20 hours later law enforcement found Adrianna’s corpse floating at the venue pool with visible marks on her body as well as nasal packing. The strange events leading to her death have triggered general doubts that someone caused her death deliberately.

During the initial stages of the investigation the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that Adrianna left the hotel by car whereas subsequent evidence disproved this information. The police started a departmental investigation of their case management procedures following criticism about their untruthful information report.

Family engulfed in sorrow and denial

Subrian Younge watched his daughter’s body at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary while he battled his grief during her autopsy. The scene made him willing but he discovered he could not move. The man sobbing in tears, after speaking these words, walked away.

The family refused to accept the government's selection of a Barbadian pathologist to do the post-mortem death examination. The relatives choose to receive autopsy examination from North American pathologists because they do not trust the local authorities. At present governments are moving forward with plans to secure forensic specialists from either United States or Canada.

Society reacts to the incident

Protests all over the nation have intensified. Citizens in protest have set fire to both Double Day Hotel and the property owned by its owner. People outside the hospital mortuary demand complete transparency and full accountability because they refuse to let Adrianna's death become another minor case that is hidden from view.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali formed a special investigative team to conduct an in-depth examination of Adrianna’s death because tensions were rising. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo established that the perpetrators of attempted cover-ups will receive harsh punishment.

The tragic death of Adrianna Younge has transformed into a nationwide demand for justice in the country of Guyana. The public awaits the last autopsy findings to reveal crucial investigative information The battle at its core extends beyond a single child because it seeks to stop all forms of injustice which forces families to endure such agony at any time.