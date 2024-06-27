SLTA joins hands with NIC to foster good health amidst Sneakers Day

The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia (SLTA) has collaborated with the National Insurance Corporation to support Sneakers Day. The day marks a crucial action that is taken in the country.

The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia (SLTA) has collaborated with the National Insurance Corporation to support Sneakers Day. The day marks a crucial action that is taken in the country.

The initiative by Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) aims at promoting good health, encouraging the corporate community to be more active by increasing the daily step count. Such an idea for increasing step counts leads towards a better lifestyle. As well, for this, the authorities have mentioned hashtags to spread awareness around that are #sneakerday #makeyourstepcount

As per the facts, every additional step up to around 10,000 steps per day reduces the risk of death and cardiovascular disease (CVD), fosters good health . Interestingly, all this is regardless of the time spent on a sedentary lifestyle.

Emphasizing on the benefits that increased foot steps can foster says that higher step count is inversely associated with the risk of premature death and cardiovascular events. Also, as measured by accelerometers, 8959 steps per day had a 40.36% lower risk of all-cause mortality than 4183 steps per day.

Moreover, the measured accelerometers state that 9500 steps per day had a 35.05% lower risk of cardiovascular events than 3500 steps per day.

Walking relatively more offers several of the benefits that significantly deals with Cardiovascular health, weight management, mood enhancement, joint health, bone density, improved digestion, enhanced immune function, increased energy levels and better sleep.

Regular walking improves circulation and helps manage blood pressure which reduces the risk of heart disease. And, activities like walking, triggers the release of endorphins which as well are known as ‘feel-good’ hormones. This also helps alleviate stress, anxiety, and depression by promoting a positive mood.

Improved digestion in itself is the solution to all. Regular movement, including walking, provides support in digestion by promoting the smooth functioning of the gastrointestinal system. Such improvements set the mark of overall well-being.