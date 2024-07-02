Guyana’s Education Ministry announces construction of  Monkey Mountain Secondary School

The construction of a new secondary school has been announced for Monkey Mountain, Guyana.

The Education Minister - Priya Manickchand has ceremonially turned the sod for the construction of Monkey Mountain Secondary School in Guyana’s hinterland. This project is the part of a larger allocation of $407,659,560 for the construction of secondary schools in region eight.

The Monkey Mountain Secondary School will cater to the educational needs of students of several of the areas. These include- Monkey Mountain, Taruka, and Tusseneng. This will host a teachers’ quarters and a small dormitory for the children of Tarula and Tusseneng.

For the construction of the Monkey Mountain Secondary School, the contract is valued at $208,282,809. And, this has been awarded to K’s Trucking & Construction Service.

The school construction project aims to attract and retain qualified educators, ensuring quality education to students in the area. The residents of Monkey Mountain expressed their gratitude and relief for the new school to be built in their region.

The Monkey Mountain School after its construction will bring the current grade six children to the community pending its completion in Guyana

“This is very important and a good improvement,” mentioned one of the netizens.

The people from the country are appreciating the strong efforts of the government for such a development in the nation. The administration of Guyana is working dedicatedly and responsibly.

This project as well includes the provisions of facilities that involve laboratories, IT lab, and a library that will ensure that the students will have access to modern learning resources upon completion. The Education Ministry also shared that the training of teachers is ongoing , they are being identified to begin training for the secondary level.

