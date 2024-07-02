Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana’s Education Ministry announces construction of  Monkey Mountain Secondary School

The construction of a new secondary school has been announced for Monkey Mountain, Guyana.

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

Guyana’s Education Ministry announces construction of Monkey Mountain Secondary School, credits to Facebook
Guyana: The construction of a new secondary school has been announced for Monkey Mountain, Guyana. The Education Minister- Priya Manickchand has ceremonially turned the sod for the construction of Monkey Mountain Secondary School in Guyana’s hinterland. This project is the part of a larger allocation of $407,659,560 for the construction of secondary schools in region eight. The Monkey Mountain Secondary School will cater to the educational needs of students of several of the areas. These include- Monkey Mountain, Taruka, and Tusseneng. This will host a teachers’ quarters and a small dormitory for the children of Tarula and Tusseneng. For the construction of the Monkey Mountain Secondary School, the contract is valued at $208,282,809. And, this has been awarded to K’s Trucking & Construction Service. The school construction project aims to attract and retain qualified educators, ensuring quality education to students in the area. The residents of Monkey Mountain expressed their gratitude and relief for the new school to be built in their region. The Monkey Mountain School after its construction will bring the current grade six children to the community pending its completion in Guyana. “This is very important and a good improvement,” mentioned one of the netizens. The people from the country are appreciating the strong efforts of the government for such a development in the nation. The administration of Guyana is working dedicatedly and responsibly.  This project as well includes the provisions of facilities that involve laboratories, IT lab, and a library that will ensure that the students will have access to modern learning resources upon completion. The Education Ministry also shared that the training of teachers is ongoing , they are being identified to begin training for the secondary level. The holistic approach to the project outlines that alongside the school, there will be provisions made for the teachers’ quarters to accommodate the staff. This aims to attract and retain qualified educators that may ensure the delivery of quality education to the students in area.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Air Canada increases services to St Maarten for peak winter season
Uncategorised

Air Canada increases services to St Maarten for peak winter season

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

Nevis: Premier Brantley unveils newly paved road in Butlers Village (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Nevis: Premier Brantley unveils newly paved road in Butlers Village

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

British sculptor all set to unveil new underwater exhibition 'A World Adrift' in Carriacou
Uncategorised

British sculptor all set to unveil new underwater exhibition 'A World Adr...

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

Antigua Cruise Port, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Antigua Cruise Port secures prestigious nominations by World Cruise Award...

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

West Indies disastrously defeated USA in ICC T20 match at Bridgetown, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

West Indies disastrously defeated USA in ICC T20 match at Bridgetown

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

SLTA joins hands with NIC to foster good health amidst Sneakers Day, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

SLTA joins hands with NIC to foster good health amidst Sneakers Day

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition turns out huge success in St. Kitts
Uncategorised

Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition turns out huge success in St. Kitts

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024

Bus Associations announces proposed fare increase in St. Kitts after 15 years, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Bus Associations to increase fares in St. Kitts after 15 years

Tuesday, 2nd July 2024