Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Bus Associations to increase fares in St. Kitts after 15 years

The Bus Associations of St. Kitts and Nevis announced proposed fare increase after a long period of 15 years due to rising operational Costs.

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Bus Associations announces proposed fare increase in St. Kitts after 15 years, credits to Facebook
St. Kitts and Nevis: The Bus Associations of St. Kitts and Nevis announced the proposed fare increase after a long period of 15 years due to rising operational Costs. The bus associations of St. Kitts have recently shared a letter to commuters, customers, and the general public that mentioned the increasing operational costs of passenger buses and proposing a new fare structure. Such a change in the bus fares is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of Bus Services. “Over the past 16 years, we as omnibus operators have tried our best to keep the cost of operations low in favor of you, our loyal customers. We have tried on multiple occasions to negotiate with the powers,” mentioned the Omnibus Operators. The changes that are to be made are planned for now. However, no official announcement regarding the same has been made yet. The Omnibus operators have highlighted that there has been no changes made to the fares from the past 16 years and the need to revise them is of utmost necessity. With the statement of increasing the bus fares, the operators outlined that it is necessary to make it clear to the clients such an increase directly connected and adjusted according to the costs of certain basic necessities that include-
  • Petrol-Gasoline/ Diesel
  • Brake Pads
  • Brake Shoes
  • Tires
  • Oil
  • Oil Filter
  • Cleaning/ Sanitation Equipment
The changes that will be made are different for both bus associations under the Sugar City Association that is the West Line Bus Association and the East Line Bus Association. The updated prices aligned to it were shared in which the basic fare from Basseterre to Camps is mentioned to be $3.00, while the maximum fare from Basseterre to Dieppe Bay has revealed the changes as an increase to $5.00. Further, the information regarding bus fares came into light previously as well in 2022.                                                                                                                                            

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Barbados rum wins big at IWSC: 14-year-old Equipoise Rum takes top spot
Uncategorised

Barbados rum wins big at IWSC: 14-year-old Equipoise Rum takes top spot

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027 (Planned structure of the marine)
Uncategorised

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027

Sunday, 30th June 2024

CBI Minister while speaking during a conference (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

CIP Saint Lucia approved only 2047, Not 14,000 applicants, says CBI Minis...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Cape Air all set to launch new direct flight from St Croix to Nevis on July 12 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Cape Air all set to launch new direct flight from St Croix to Nevis on Ju...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Elaine Thompson withdraws from Olympic trials due to injury, won't defend 100m title in Paris (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Elaine Thompson withdraws from Olympic trials due to injury, won't defend...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Belize: Price Gouging not tolerated as Hurricane Beryl approaches, says government (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Belize: Price Gouging not tolerated as Hurricane Beryl approaches, says g...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Beryl intensifies to hazardous Category 5 Hurricane, Jamaica and Mexico on high alert (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Beryl intensifies to hazardous Category 5 Hurricane, Jamaica and Mexico o...

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Jamaica on high alert: PM declares state of disaster, issues curfew ahead of Hurricane Beryl (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Jamaica on high alert: PM declares state of disaster, issues curfew ahead...

Sunday, 30th June 2024