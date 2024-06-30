Bus Associations to increase fares in St. Kitts after 15 years

The Bus Associations of St. Kitts and Nevis announced the proposed fare increase after a long period of 15 years due to rising operational Costs.

The bus associations of St. Kitts have recently shared a letter to commuters, customers, and the general public that mentioned the increasing operational costs of passenger buses and proposing a new fare structure. Such a change in the bus fares is aimed at ensuring the sustainability of Bus Services.

“Over the past 16 years, we as omnibus operators have tried our best to keep the cost of operations low in favor of you, our loyal customers. We have tried on multiple occasions to negotiate with the powers,” mentioned the Omnibus Operators.

The changes that are to be made are planned for now. However, no official announcement regarding the same has been made yet. The Omnibus operators have highlighted that there has been no changes made to the fares from the past 16 years and the need to revise them is of utmost necessity.

With the statement of increasing the bus fares, the operators outlined that it is necessary to make it clear to the clients such an increase directly connected and adjusted according to the costs of certain basic necessities that include-

Petrol-Gasoline/ Diesel

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Tires

Oil

Oil Filter

Cleaning/ Sanitation Equipment

The changes that will be made are different for both bus associations under the Sugar City Association that is the West Line Bus Association and the East Line Bus Association.