CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Update: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons need 134 to win

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will match up against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. WIC News will report live from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
2025-08-24 17:27:05
Antigua and Barbuda: The eleventh match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 is seeing the clash between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The match will be played tonight at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.
CPL 2025 Today's match squad ABF vs SKNP
Antigua and Barbados Falcons: Jewel Andrew (wk), Rakheem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (capt), Shamar Springer, Fabian Allen, Usama Mir, Salman Irshad, Jayden Seales
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (capt), Navin Bidaisee, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil
August 24, 2025 at 5:27 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: Rahkeem Cornwall's Wicket down (5)
Rahkeem Cornwall 16 (13) was caught out by Mohammad Rizwan on the ball of Ashmead Nedd. His attacking performance has strengthened ABF's position in today's match.
SKNP has started building pressure on the opponents by taking a crucial wicket at the right time and just giving away 1 run in the over.
End of over 5: 1 0 W 0 0 0
August 24, 2025 at 5:17 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 27 without loss (3)
ABF needs 107 runs from 102 balls. Playing on the field are Rahkeem Cornwall 15* (7) Jewel Andrew 11* (11), with CRR at 9.00 and RRR being 6.29.
End of over 3: 0 0 4 0 0 4
August 24, 2025 at 5:10 PM
CPL Live Score 2025: ABF vs SKNP|| First four by ABF (2)
Naseem Shah pulls off the first four for ABF. The second over ends with giving away 3 fours and a total of 19/0. Naseem Shah pulled off this over with good reach, timing and innovation and gaining 14 runs in an over.
With his batting, he has taken CRR to 9.50, while the RRR is 6.39.End of over 2: 1 1 4 0 4 4
August 24, 2025 at 5:05 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: ABF on the field to chase target of 134 (1)
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are out on the field, chasing a target of 134 set by St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 11th match of CPL 2025.
Rahkeem Cornwall and Jewel Andrew opens the innings for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons, with Kyle Mayers starts bowling first from St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.End of over 1: 0 0 1 1 1WD 1 1
The CRR is 5.00 and RRR is 6.79.
August 24, 2025 at 4:47 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: SKNP scores 133/9
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have posted 133/9 after their innings in the 11th match of the season. The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons needs 134 runs to win this match at stay at the top of points table.
End of over 20: W W+2 1WD 1B W+1 1 0
August 24, 2025 at 4:44 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: Another run out in last over (20)
3 run outs in same over, is an amazing fielding showcase by ABF
August 24, 2025 at 4:40 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: ABF runs out 2 players in an over (20)
The last hope of SKNP, Jason Holder got run out. After him one more run out, Abbas Afridi goes back to the stands. ABF runs out two players in one over.
August 24, 2025 at 4:37 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 55 dot balls by ABF (19)
Jason Holder ends the over with a boundary, and takes away 11 runs in an over. SKNP is at 127.6 after 19 overs.
August 24, 2025 at 4:34 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 2 overs left (18)
With last two overs remaining to bat, SKNP is at 116/6. Currently Jason Holder and Abbas Afridi are batting at trying to take the score atleast to 150.
However, the ABF team is trying to bowl dot balls and not give any fours and sixes.
End of over 18: 1 2 0 1 0 0
August 24, 2025 at 4:24 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: Shakib takes his 501th and 502nd wicket in one over (17)
SKNP is at 112/6 after 17 overs. Kyle Mayers 18 (13) out, c Usama Mir b Shakib Al Hasan. Navin Bidaisee 1 (2) lost his wicket to Shakib.
Shakib has made history and joined the list of top 5 bowlers. Shakib Al Hasan has been exceptional with the ball, taking 3/11 from 2 overs, putting the Patriots in a tough spot.
End of over 17: 0 W 1 1 W 0
August 24, 2025 at 4:22 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 100 runs for SKNP (16)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have crossed the 100 run mark with some key moments from their batsmen. Kyle Mayers hit a massive six off Shamar Springer. He continued his solid performance with a well-timed four, helping the team keep up the run rate. In the 16th over ABF gave away 15 runs
End of over 16: 4 0 1WD 1 1 6 1WD 1
August 24, 2025 at 4:13 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: Shakib takes his 500th wicket in T20s (15)
Mohammad Rizwan 30 (26) gets out and becomes reason of celebration for Shakib, as he completes 500th wicket in T20s.End of over 15: 0 1 6 1 1 W
With CRR- 6.3, SKN is at 95/4.
August 24, 2025 at 4:07 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: Another wicket down (14)
Evin Lewis is now out after gathering 32 runs for his team. In the last over he got saved due to catch dropped but could not be saved this time and had to leave the pitch.End of over 14: W 2 1 0 1 1
CRR: 6.14
Mohammad Rizwan 23* (23) and Kyle Mayers 4* (3) are playing at the ground.
August 24, 2025 at 4:06 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: Catch dropped (13)
Evin Lewis' was about to get caught out, but the wind saved him and his catch was dropped. In the 13th over SKNP gathered 8 runs.End of over 13: 2 0 1 0 1 4
August 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 2 sixes in a over (12)
SKNP is at 73/2 after 12 overs, even though they are steadily increasing the score on the board but two back to back sixes have helped SKNP strengthen its position in the match.
End of over 12: 1 0 1 6 6 0
August 24, 2025 at 3:59 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 59/2 after 11 overs (11)
At the end of the 11th over, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are positioned at 59/2, with a current run rate of 5.36. The team has managed to score 12 runs off this over, as Evin Lewis (18 off 24 balls, including 1 four and 1 six) and Mohammad Rizwan (14 off 15 balls, 1 four) are building a steady partnership in the middle.
August 24, 2025 at 3:51 PM
CPL 2025 ABF vs SKNP: 10 overs complete (10)
Rahkeem Cornwall bowled the 10th over, and gave away 5 runs. Currently Evin Lewis 7* (19) and Mohammad Rizwan 13* (14) are batting on the field and trying hard to put up great score for the opponents.
End of over 10: 1 1 1 1 1 0
August 24, 2025 at 3:46 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 42/2 after 9 overs (90
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are at 42/2, with a run rate of 4.67. Evin Lewis is on *5 (16), and Mohammad Rizwan has moved to *10 (11). Shamar Springer has 1 wicket for 9 runs from his 2 overs.
End of over 9: 4 2 1 0 0 0
August 24, 2025 at 3:44 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 8 overs played (8)
After playing 8 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are at 35/2, with a run rate of 4.38. Mohammad Rizwan is on 3 (8)* and Evin Lewis is on 5 (13)*. Rahkeem Cornwall bowled a tight over, with figures of 0/2 from 1 over.
End of over 8: 0 1 0 0 0 1
August 24, 2025 at 3:40 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: Rilee Rossouw out (7)
At the end of 7 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are at 33/2 with a run rate of 4.71. Mohammad Rizwan is on 2 (4)* and Evin Lewis is on 4 (11)*. Shamar Springer took a wicket in his first over, with figures of 1/2.
Evin Lewis is back after being retired hurt earlier in the game.
August 24, 2025 at 3:38 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: End of 5 overs (5)
After 5 overs, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are at 27/1. The run rate stands at 5.40. Rilee Rossouw is on 6 (5)* and Mohammad Rizwan is on 1 (2)*. The Falcons' bowler, Salman Irshad, has been economical, bowling a tight over with figures of 0/6 from 1 over.
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 1 wicket down (4)
Andre Fletcher is out. Fletcher departs for 16 off just 15 balls. The fourth over was a breakthrough for ABF as they only gave a run and took away a significant wicket, now SKN is at 20/1.End of over 4: 1 0 0 0 0 W
CRR: 5.00
Caribbean Premier League 2025 Points Table
ABF currently lead the standings with 5 points from 5 matches, while SKN sit fourth with 4 points from the same number of games. Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates, key moments, and post-match highlights.
August 24, 2025 at 3:18 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: First six of the match (3)
After 2.2 overs, SKNP managed to pull off a six. After the end of three overs SKNP is at 19/0, Andre Fletcher is at 16* (10) and Evin Lewis managed to score just 3* (8). In this over the team sneaked in 13 runs
End of over 3: 1 0 6 2 0 4
CRR: 6.33
August 24, 2025 at 3:14 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Score Updates: 6 runs without loss (2)
Over two ends with giving SKNP four runs and a total of six runs with no loss, the start is slow but the bowlers have managed to put pressure on the batters. This is going to be the last match in the Antigua and Barbuda for CPL 2025.
End of over 2: 1 0 1 2 0 0
CRR: 3.00
August 24, 2025 at 3:08 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live Updates: SKNP bats first (1)
The destructive pair of Andre Fletcher also known as "The Spiceman", and Evin Lewis are on the pitch to open for the Patriots.
Imad Wasim started off with the new ball. One over ends with 2 runs.
End of over 1 : 0 0 0 1 1 0
CRR: 2.00
August 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live: PITCH REPORT
Ian Bishop inspected the track at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. He informed that the conditions today are sunny and there's a strong wind as well. About the dimensions, he informed that it is 64 meters and 68 meters on either side of the squares, while the straight hit is 70 meters.
He also mentioned that it is a used surface and also observes a few footmarks from the previous game. He also stated that there might be a bit of moisture, which is expected to evaporate in these sunny conditions. Lastly, he said that the ball might stick on the surface a bit.
August 24, 2025 at 2:46 PM
CPL 2025 11th Match Live: Antigua & Barbuda Falcons won the toss
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons win the toss and they will bowl first. They have made two changes, with Salman Irshad replacing Obed McCoy and new signing Andries Gous in for Bevon Jacobs. Patriots remian unchanged.
