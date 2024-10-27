Barbuda International Airport welcomes 1st international flight from US

Antigua and Barbuda: The newly opened Barbuda International Airport named Burton Nibbs International Airport has welcomed its first international flight, with a Gulfstream G650ER. The flight landed mid-morning on Friday and originated from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey in the United States.



This marked the first time that the airport has received a flight from outside of the region, and that too directly from the United States.



According to the information, the plane was scheduled to depart mid afternoon on Friday for West Palm Beach in Florida.



The arrival of the flight is being welcomed as a major development, some three weeks since the facility was officially opened on October 3 upon the completion of its first phase.



It is reported that the additional phases will see the construction of a new terminal and the extension of the runway.



The airport, which is soon to be officially named the Burton-Nibbs International, is anticipated to turbo charge economic activity on the sister isle. It has already made several jobs for the locals of Barbuda and several more are being trained to benefit from the island’s growing aviation sector.



Notably, the airport comprises of a 6100 foot runway which has the capacity to accommodate larger aircraft, including private aircraft and planes as large as the Embraer E170 which typically seats around 72 passengers. This will open up possibilities for direct flights from North America and Europe in the near future.



As the airport opened itself to flights, the development marked a new chapter for Antigua and Barbuda as it made it easier than ever to connect with the world and experience the untouched beauty of Barbuda.



With direct international flights, modern facilities as well as faster connections, it is being said that the tropical getaway has never been more accessible.



Whether one is visiting for the stunning pink sand beaches or the rich cultural heritage, Barbuda is now ready to welcome visitors with open arms.