Dominica's 1st Bike Festival a huge success with hundreds of biker participants

Dominica: The first ever Bike Festival 2024 in Dominica has turned out a huge success with participation of several bikers who displayed their stunts on the streets. The event took place from July 19 to 21, 2024 and featured a huge number of events and activities during which the bikers were on full display.



The weekend of events culminated with a Island Ride Out Tour during which every biker got the chance to tour across the island in unique t shirts provided by the organisers.



Hundreds of bikers and bike enthusiasts around the Caribbean region were in Dominica over the weekend, enjoying the first annual Bike Festival hosted by Bike Life 767 through the Government and DDA – Discover Dominica Authority.



The festival began with a welcome ceremony and an event named Stunt and Showcase at the Roseau River Promenade. This event featured several bikers displaying their best stunts.



On Saturday, the Wheel'n & Wild'n Bike Exhibition at the Canefield Airport was held where the bikers and car drivers showed up in droves to race each other while displaying stunts along the track. While on Sunday, the bikers took a tour of the island from Cruise Ship Berth, Roseau to the Bell Hall Beach Bar.



Following the success of the event, the Communications and Public Relations Specialist of the DDA, Monel Alexis, shared that the last event - Island Ride was highly anticipated.



She said that the final event held much expected support and interest and it provided a tourist experience, highlighting plans for local indulgence.



Alexis continued to say that it was a very slow ride throughout the island, so the visitors could really immerse themselves in all things Dominica. The bikers also stopped at various restaurants and bars which are popular to try local cuisine and drinks.



Not only this, but throughout the festival, the organisers prioritised safety of the participants and asked them to always wear a helmet during their ride or stunt showcase, ensuring their utmost protection in the Nature Isle.



The success of the inaugural event has signalled that it can become an annual thing providing the bike enthusiasts and the bikers of Caribbean with a perfect stage to showcase their talent.