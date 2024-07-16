Dominica: Experience art, food, community at Secret Bay's new addition Bwa Denn

Dominica: The luxurious resort in Dominica, Secret Bay, has opened its doors to the public for its latest edition, Bwa Denn. The space has been crafted as a versatile and eco-friendly venue for various events.



The opening ceremony of the galley took place on June 29, 2024 during which several locals were invited who get to see the unique vision of the resort.



While sharing the glimpses of the place and calling all people to come and witness the beauty of it through its Facebook account, Secret Bay noted, “We celebrate the newest addition to Secret Bay: Bwa Denn, where art, food and community converge. Be one of the first to experience Bwa Denn’s Art Gallery, Kitchen, Kombucha and Shoppe.”



It added that the Gallery’s inaugural exhibition would honor the legacy of the late master artist Earl Etienne with a curated selection of his work. The space is also home to several vendors who sells their local products to the visitors, making it a well curated space for people of all ages.



The two level structure of Bwa Denn will focus on the art gallery, featuring a collection of more than 100 Caribbean and Latin American art pieces while paying tribute to the legendary Dominican artist Earl Etienne.



The art gallery has been finely curated by Aaron Hamilton and will feature rotating works for sale which will highlight the cultural diversity of the region. The aim of the gallery is to promote the artistic vision and talent of the Nature Isle and showcase its cultural identity.



In addition to this, Bwa Denn will include a gourmet restaurant, microbrewery, bar, fitness center, boardroom, mini theatre as well as a wine cellar. The rooftop lounge and fine dining area provides oceanic views and a unique dining concept of ‘no menu’.



One of the main highlights of the place is the Kombucha brewery which specializes in locally fermented teas infused with flowers, fruits, and herbs. Located in the rainforest overlooking the Caribbean Sea, Bwa Denn will reflect Secret Bay’s dedication to sustainable luxury and exceptional guest experiences.