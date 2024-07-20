Saint Lucians Umpa & Subance to perform at World Creole Music Festival, Dominica

Dominica: As the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival is all set to return to the Commonwealth of Dominica from October 25 to 27, 2024, the organisers are unveiling the lineup of artists who will be setting the stage on fire.



This time, they have revealed two more artists – Umpa and Subance as part of the exciting lineup. Last month, the initial wave was disclosed which comprised of three artists including Nadia Batson, Valiant and Kassav Se’w Nou Enme.



The Dominica Festivals Committee announced that Saint Lucia’s very own Subance will be lighting up the stage at Dominica's 24th World Creole Music Festival.



They added that with his unique style and infectious rhythms, he has been a dedicated fan of the festival for years now and now he is making an incredible transition from loyal patron to electrifying performer on the WCMF 2024 stage.



Meanwhile, Umpa is also based in Saint Lucia and will be igniting the WCMF stage. Bringing the energetic sounds of Dennery Segment, this performance promise to be an unforgettable highlights of the festival.



People must not miss the Backayard Boss, Umpa, and Subance, the Entertainer, as they bring Saint Lucia’s Dennery Segment to the international stage in Dominica. This is for the very first time that Dennery Segment will feature prominently at this world-renowned festival.



The artists were unveiled officially during a press conference on Thursday, July 11. The partnership between the sister islands seeks to market culture and share creativity between the islands.



Also, the Dominica Tourism Authority thanked the Ministry of Tourism and key stakeholders for allowing deeper bonds to form between the Sister Isles. The sharing of resources is good for economic development and increases both island's footprint on the global stage.



Saint Lucia's Tourism Minister, Dr Ernest Hilaire, also provided insight on the formation of the musical and cultural exchange. He says that integration amongst islands with similar cultures augurs well for creative growth and increasing artist exposure to international audiences.



The three days of pulsating nights will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica and will feature an exciting lineup of performers from across the region with some of them coming from outside the region as well.



In addition to this, the organisers have also asked the interested people to purchase their tickets at the earliest. While the early bird tickets have already been sold out, individuals can secure season tickets in the special tier 2 pricing. “Tickets are live now at www.dominicafestivals.com,” added the Dominica Festivals Committee.