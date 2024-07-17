PM Skerrit condemns developed world's inaction on climate change following Beryl

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, on Tuesday, participated in a press briefing at the Argyle International Airport alongside Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He visited the island nation to tour the affected areas in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl which destroyed over 90% infrastructure island wide.

He pledged a contribution of $1,000,000 to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Beryl during his official visit.



During his address, PM Skerrit expressed his deep frustration with the international community's inadequate response to climate change and its devastating impacts on the small island nations.





"I am very upset with the international community and the developed world for their reluctance to take on their responsibility in a serious matter," Dr. Skerrit said.



The Dominican leader emphasized the urgent need for developed nations to fulfill their promises and take serious actions to address the ongoing climate crisis.



He mentioned that despite several talks regarding tackling the issue of climate change since many decades, developed world has not been able to their responsibility and added, "And when hurricanes like this affect us and we have to leave those experiences, one understands how we feel as a society and how we feel as a people."



Talking about the devastation in St Vincent and the Grenadines by Hurricane Beryl, he said that the country now have to mobilize the resources required to restore lives and livelihoods.





Prime Minister Dr. Skerrit noted, "This is a war taking place, but we did not provoke the war, but we are suffering its consequences."



Dr. Skerrit continued to say that there is no issue if a country decides that it wants to mobilize billions of dollars for Ukraine, which is fighting a war, but "What about us who are subject to a war that we did not provoke?"



He questioned the developed world that how is St Vincent going to raise these monies to restore lives and livelihoods which is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.





While lamenting over the issue of climate change, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made a strong statement and said, "And every time we make efforts to advance our country's development, we are pulled back five, six, seven, eight, nine steps back."



He cited an example of Dominica by saying that when he looks at the debt profile, 85 percent of the country's debt now on the books has been a response to natural disasters and to replace damaged infrastructure.



Following this, he urged the Caribbean leaders to stand against this issue and noted that the leaders must not continue to see their advocacy only being the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the government of Saint Vincent and Grenada. This is a issue of climate change and its impact is affecting every citizen in the small islands, stressed Skerrit.



He added, "And therefore, it's an opportunity for us to rally around our advocacy and calling on the international community to fulfill their promises."



In addition to this, Dr. Skerrit also stressed on the fact that over 16 years ago, the Caribbean leaders went to Copenhagen and promises were made there by the developing nations but not even $1 has been delivered from there.



He stated that following this in 2015, they were in Paris and arrived at an accord, and within that, there were promises made, but "We have not seen any of them."

PM Roosevelt Skerrit then highlighted, "The climate injustice is akin to slavery and the injustices of slavery at the time."



He continued to assert that the Caribbean Leaders must not give up this fight against climate change because this is a nationalistic consideration and at the end of the day, every single person in Union Island is affected.



Dr. Skerrit also praised PM Gonsalves and said that he has the experience and the capacity and very importantly, he has the international and regional connections to help mobilize resources during the most difficult time confronting the world now.



Furthermore, the Prime Minister also highlighted the issue of cost of living and said that this issue is also linked to climate change.



He stated that several individuals are unable to insure their homes because the cost of insurance has gone up 3 or 4 times in the last six years, and the society is becoming almost uninsurable, prohibitive, unattainable, all linked to climate change.



He concluded his address by saying that he is in St Vincent to show solidarity with the Prime Minister, the government, and the people of Saint Vincent and Grenada because, in these times, the regional counterparts must stick together even closer because it's a collective fight.