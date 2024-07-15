PM Drew recalls landmark policies for youth in St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recalled the various revolutionary policies launched by his administration for the betterment of the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis. He said that his government has delivered a revolutionary package of policies for the young people of the Federation.



These included guaranteed education up to the college level, guaranteed medical care for all children, the children's financial education, and a savings program, to name a few.



He said that the launch of these policies would secure the children of St. Kitts and Nevis, and this is what labour is about.



The Prime Minister further noted, "This package is unique to St. Kitts and Nevis. All children are guaranteed education, healthcare, and financial security."



Not only this, but he also mentioned that for the first time ever, qualified Government Auxiliary Employees will receive their pensions. This comes more than a decade after the law was passed in 2012 by the previous Labour administration, noted PM Drew.



The Prime Minister said that the unity government refused to pay the pension to qualified workers and moreover the previous government had also cut the GAE workers gratuity by 66 percent.





"With the support of the A-team, hundreds of qualified workers will get their pension at the end of July 2024. The payment will date back to January 2024, as this is the date when the pension was due to start. Thousands more qualified workers will also benefit in the future," added the Prime Minister.



All these policies which have been put in place by the Labour Government has been benefitting the citizens for several months now and they will continue to benefit from these in the future as well.



Meanwhile, the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis also appreciated the Prime Minister for all the things that his administration has done for the citizens' benefit.



"Prime Minister! What is to be done, must be done.. no ifs and buts.. unshackle the helpless and let them live their golden years with much-needed help, giving them back their dignity by your sincere actions of goodwill to the many wary souls," wrote a user named Livingstone Buchanan while another user noted, "Keep pressing forward through God guidance doing right for people. The haters and naysayers will talk no matter the good you do. Jesus Christ had haters who did not care about the miracles he did."