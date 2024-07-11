Prime Minister Drew visits Grenada after Hurricane Beryl, offers support

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, on Wednesday, visited Grenada following the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl having sustained winds of over 140 mph which caused major destruction on mainland as well as sister islands. The visit aimed to assess the level of damage caused by the catastrophic storm.



According to the reports, Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the sister islands of Grenada and Petite Martinique as well as St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday and left a trail of destruction in its wake.



Prime Minister Drew was joined by his counterparts during the visit including Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J Pierre, as they all flew to Grenada to meet Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.



The leaders went on a comprehensive damage assessment tour to assess the significant impact on the affected regions and also to coordinate regional support as well as relief efforts.



During the official visit, Dr. Drew expressed his deep concern for the people of Grenada and its sister islands and outlined that the destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of the region to natural disasters.



He further said, “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones,” and added that he is committed to providing immediate and sustained support to help the nations recover and rebuild.



The Prime Ministers discussed with PM Mitchell the most urgent requirements and the best ways to provide support and assistance. Their visit also marked the significance of regional solidarity and cooperation during such difficult times.



It is to be noted that in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, the governments of St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Dominica mobilized several resources in order to support the recovery efforts of Grenada, and this collaborative approach, according to PM Drew, strives to make sure that aid is delivered quickly and effectively to those in need.



While reiterating his support towards the sister island, Dr. Terrance Drew noted that together they will rebuild stronger and more resilient communities and the Caribbean stands united to support Grenada during this challenging time.