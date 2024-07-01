Hurricane Beryl: Tropical Storm Watch discontinued for Dominica, Flood Watch in effect

The development came after Hurricane Beryl was located about 237 miles away south of Dominica. The island continues to experience maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour along with continuous drizzling.

The Dominica Meteorological Service has announced that the Tropical Storm Watch for the island has been discontinued as of 8 am on July 1, 2024, while a flood watch is in effect until 6 pm today.

The development came after Hurricane Beryl was located about 237 miles away south of Dominica. The island continues to experience maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour along with continuous drizzling.

The DMO also announced the expected impacts for the island which included winds blowing from Northeast to South East at 30-50 km per hour with higher gusts near showers. There will be rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with higher amounts on the east and elevated regions throughout the day.

The sea will remain rough to very rough up to 4.0 m or up to 12 feet.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday has been forecasted to be particularly rainy with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds, showing that Hurricane Beryl will continue to leave its impacts on the country throughout this week.

There will be low threat on Tuesday while on Wednesday and Thursday, the threat will remain medium.

Not only this, but Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit also took to Facebook to share the update and said, “Please note the message from the Dominica Meteorological Service that the Tropical Storm Watch for Dominica has been discontinued.”

He also outlined that the Dominican leaders and citizens continue to pray for the best outcome for the residents of the sister islands, particularly those in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister is also continuously meeting with the members of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) to outline preparedness plans in case of the worst situations and to review emergency response plans as Hurricane Beryl approaches the Windward Islands.

Notably, the Category 4 hurricane carries the risk of rainfall of 2-4 inches in Dominica, moderate to rough sea conditions in open water with waves up to 10ft, and high winds gusting to tropical storm force.