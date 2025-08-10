Dominica and China reinforce healthcare ties with 2025–2030 Medical Cooperation Protocol

A signing ceremony was held this week at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel to formalise the agreement for the 2025–2030 period.

Dominica: The Commonwealth of Dominica and People’s Republic of China have reinforced their long standing health care partnership through the signing of a new five year protocol to continue the deployment of Chinese medical teams to the island nation.

A signing ceremony took place at the Chinese Embassy in Morne Daniel this week to formalize the agreement, covering the 2025 to 2030 period. Officials declared the move as a very important element in bilateral relations which began over a decade ago.

“It is a great pleasure to sign this protocol between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the dispatch of the Chinese medical team for the period from 2025 to 2030,” said Chinese Ambassador to Dominica, Chu Maoming.

Chu Maoming described the accord as “another important milestone” in the two countries’ growing cooperation. Also, he looked back at the visit of the first Chinese medical team in 2009, noting that the initiative has since achieved “remarkable achievements” and expanded development in healthcare.

Notably, Chinese doctors have always worked in close collaborations with the Dominica’s health care providers at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), sharing their expertise and compassion with the local doctors and citizens.

“They have brought healing and hope to thousands of Dominicans, including during the most challenging time of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. The work has saved lives and forged a lasting bond of trust between our two countries,” noted Ambassador Chu.

Minister Laville describes the renewed agreement as symbol of strong friendship

Dominica’s Minister for Health, Wellness and Social Services, Cassanni Laville, expressed his appreciation for the continuous support they received from the People’s Republic of China. He said that the partnership between the two nations has seen the introduction of specialist services, better health care delivery, and growth in their medical infrastructure.

Minister Laville said, “China has partnered with Dominica with medical cooperation to provide specialists to us in areas where we’ve had deficiencies.” He described the new agreement as a reminder of the sincere commitment to a lasting friendship between the two countries.

The Minister for Health further added, “You have not only assured your commitment towards developing here in terms of our infrastructure, our equipment, health care and health services, but also towards training and providing the human resources to increase and improve our healthcare outcomes.”