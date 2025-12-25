Trinidad and Tobago: Man rushed to hospital after alleged suicide attempt at Flower Pot Beach

Officers found the 27-year-old man at Flower Pot Beach with bottles of alcohol and a herbicide, and transported him to San Fernando General Hospital.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 27-year-old man was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital by police officers after his wife reported to them that her husband was attempting to take his own life at Flower Pot Beach in Pointe-a-Pierre on Sunday evening.

According to police reports, the officers received a report from the wife of a 27-year-old, who told the officers that her husband called her around 8:03 pm on Sunday. She disclosed that her husband seemed distressed about something which made her contact the officials.

With that she also told them that her husband is at Flower Pot Beach in Pointe-a-Pierre, and was speaking with a slurred speech.

Following which the officers including Cpl Modeste, PC Billy, PC Hinkson and PC Pierre, started finding the person and on arrival they noticed a man lying on a concrete bench bare feet, clad in blue Jeans, Orange T-shirt with.

Along with that they also noticed an opened 20oz Coca Cola bottle on the table. The bottle was sitting next to a Barefruit Juice, with an empty Carib bottle. While the officers were addressing this one of the officers noticed another white bottle with a Green Label reading Drifas 20SL Soluble Liquid Herbicide commonly called “Paraquat”.

After seeing this, the victim was in a lucid state, and was smelling strongly of alcohol. Officers tried to make him conscious but failed as he was unable to coherently answer any of the questions asked by the officers.

After that PC Billy took possession of all the bottles and transported the man to the San Fernando General Hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and the reason why he took this step is going on.

Lastly officers urged the public, “if anyone has any problem then discuss it with your partner, family or friends or they can also tell police before taking any dangerous steps.”