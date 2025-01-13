Grenada to welcome world’s largest floating book fair Logos Hope from Feb 20 – Mar 11

Logos Hope is currently journeying across the Eastern Caribbean and is making week long stops in every island nation, allowing the residents to explore the thousands of books available onboard the vessel

Grenada: The world’s largest floating book fair, the Logos Hope, is set to return to Grenada from February 20 to March 11, 2025, eight years after its earlier visit in 2017. In preparation for the visit, the Logos Advanced team is already on the island and will be working closely with the government to make the arrival of the vessel a huge success.

The member of the advanced team and a Cameroon native, Fidelis, highlighted that the ship offers a wealth of affordable literature that covers a wide range of subject areas.

“It is a huge floating library and we have over 5000 titles of books on board. We have educational literature and we have Christian literature as well and we just give an opportunity to the locals to just come in and explore and see what they can get,” he outlined.

He further said that during their stay, the team will focus on building collaborations and will recruit local volunteers and provide support for local community outreach initiatives.

According to him, “So what we do is that when we are coming into a place like we come into Grenada, we know that there is already existing organizations doing some work already on the ground so we come in to partner with them to work alongside them just to see what they are doing for humanity to help out the youth and to help out the people in the community.”

The team will also seek to collaborate with the Ministry of Education in Grenada so that students can visit the ship and enjoy its vast collection of literature, fostering increased interest in reading among the student population in the past.

Fidelis said that in 2017, when the ship visited, they collaborated with the Ministry of Education and this time also they are going to do the same, in order to allow the students to explore the various books available on the ship.

What is Logos Hope

Logos Hope is a passenger ship which serves as a floating book fair and it carries more than 5000 book titles and welcomes thousands of visitors each day. It travels around the world and allow people to purchase from the number of books available onboard.

The ship stays in a country for several days with the team collaborating with the governments and hosting different community events.

Schedule of Logos Hope across Caribbean

As of now, the ship is docked in Trinidad and Tobago and will move to Saint Lucia before actually arriving in Grenada. The schedule of the vessel across Caribbean is as follows: