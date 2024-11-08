Barbados issues Flood Watch as Tropical Wave brings heavy rainfall and thunderstorms

Barbados: The Meteorological Office in Barbados has issued a flood watch in the country as of 5:45 am today as a tropical waves continues to affect the island.



It is reported that a tropical wave is affecting the island and alongside cloudy skies and possible thunderstorms, rainfall accumulations of one to two inches, in moderate to heavy showers are anticipated across the island nation.



According to the weather experts, the flood watch is in effect as there is a possible moderate to significant chances of runoff from higher elevations.



There could be soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces while water settlements could also be found on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.



There could also be adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies such as ponds and objects or debris from higher elevations may embed within fast moving water flows.



The Met Office noted that there could be delays on traffic routes with some roads becoming impassable and residents and visitors should also remain aware that this alert level could elevate to red.



While urging the general public to be safe, the Office said that the public should monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.



They further noted that a flood watch is issued when the weather conditions become favourable for flooding within the next 48 hours and it does not mean that flooding will occur for sure, but it is possible.



Notably, this flood watch was issued at 6 am on November 8, 2024 and will be updated or terminated at 12 noon today if conditions allow. The watch may also be upgraded to a warning if necessary.



As of now, the island can experience heavy rainfall in different parts with chances of thunderstorms.