This monumental development is scheduled for September 23, 2024, and is targeted to be completed by November 25, 2024, with weather conditions permitting.

The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc. (BTII) officially inaugurated the construction of an amphitheater in Queen's Park, the initial phase of the Queen's Park Transformation Project.

The amphitheater will be a new outdoor space for street performances as well as public events and hence is sure to increase the value of the park since it caters to the people of Bridgetown.

It is part of the complete BTII plan on changing the public amenities of Bridgetown, an activity that is to boost tourism and community involvement at the same time. This theatre will offer a space for artistic and cultural shows and hence, make Queen's Park a hub for such activities.

At the same time, it is expected that the facility will attract more persons to Bridgetown, with an obvious positive effect on local enterprises as well as Barbados' field of cultural tourism.

On the other hand, against the construction backdrop, NCF stated that "the events scheduled prior to the construction were finalised and all will take place as planned." High profile events featured in the repertoire include the annual National Independence Festival of Creative Arts, focused on the craft of Barbados.

NCF has closely collaborated with BTII to impose least possible restriction on the normal activities of the park. The events will be regulated and co-ordinated so that public activity is not affected during the period of construction in the park.

All times when the development of the amphitheater is going on, Queen's Park will remain accessible to public. Pedestrian and motorists are required to exercise necessary precautions by compliance with all sign boards erected and directions from on-site personnel.

BTII pledged a commitment to public safety and minimizing the inconvenience while speeding up the completion of the project.

This amphitheater is part of a larger effort by BTII to revamp the urban landscape of Bridgetown. Over the past couple of years, the organization has been an integral part of several projects that focused on the modernization and improvement of public spaces across the island.

The BTII is to enhance areas like Queen's Park, thereby fostering environments that are conducive to cultural engagement while making Barbados an even more attractive destination for tourists.

This project also falls in line with what the government has identified as a need for renewal of cities and the development of tourism. Over time, since its establishment and strategic location, Queen's Park has always been a vital hub of community activity in Barbados.

After the completion of this new amphitheater, there would be an outdoor setting in the island for performances that inherently have cultural themes, yet at the same time, create an upgraded space for generations to come.

This will really boost Barbados' Queen's Park, both as a community space and as a venue for culture. The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc.'s involvement in this project manifests the intent of the organization towards transforming the urban areas and developing cultural tourism in the island of Barbados.

Undoubtedly, the amphitheater will be one of the flagship facilities for the capital city, fitting in with the renewed development now ongoing in Bridgetown, further enhancing the cultural capital of Barbados in the Caribbean region.